2025-07 JOINT STATEMENT FROM 11 STATE ATTORNEYS GENERAL: STATE AND LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT CANNOT BE COMMANDEERED FOR FEDERAL LAW ENFORCEMENT

JOINT STATEMENT FROM 11 STATE ATTORNEYS GENERAL: STATE AND LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT CANNOT BE COMMANDEERED FOR FEDERAL LAW ENFORCEMENT

News Release 2025-07

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

January 23, 2025

HONOLULU – Attorney General Anne Lopez, along with the attorneys general of California, New York, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Mexico, Rhode Island, and Vermont, today issued a joint statement addressing a memorandum from a Trump political appointee at the U.S. Department of Justice addressing state and local involvement in federal immigration enforcement:

“It is well-established—through longstanding Supreme Court precedent—that the U.S. Constitution prevents the federal government from commandeering states to enforce federal laws. While the federal government may use its own resources for federal immigration enforcement, the court ruled in Printz v. United States that the federal government cannot ‘impress into its service—and at no cost to itself—the police officers of the 50 States.’ This balance of power between the federal government and state governments is a touchstone of our American system of federalism.

Despite what he may say to the contrary, the President cannot unilaterally re-write the Constitution. The President has made troubling threats to weaponize the U.S. Department of Justice’s prosecutorial authority and resources to attack public servants acting in compliance with their state laws, interfering with their ability to build trust with the communities they serve and protect. Right now, these vague threats are just that: empty words on paper. But rest assured, our states will not hesitate to respond if these words become illegal actions.

As state attorneys general, we have a responsibility to enforce state laws—and we will continue to investigate and prosecute crimes, regardless of immigration status. We will not be distracted by the President’s mass deportation agenda.”

“Attorney General Lopez has clearly stated that her role is to fight to uphold the rule of law when necessary,” said Special Assistant to the Attorney General Dave Day and Solicitor General Kalikoʻonālani Fernandes. “The Department of the Attorney General will proudly stand up for the right of Hawaiʻi to assert itself within our federal structure of government.”

