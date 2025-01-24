Allegiance Mobile Health Secures Senior Debt Financing from Texas Capital

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allegiance Mobile Health ("Allegiance"), the largest private Texas-based emergency medical services provider, announced that Texas Capital Bank (“TCB”) provided Allegiance with $35 million of senior debt financing including an accordion option, giving AMH the ability to upsize the facility to $45 million. This financing package will continue to fuel Allegiance’s rapid growth.Allegiance remains committed to providing the highest level of clinical care and individualized service to its hospital system and 911 community partners. Allegiance’s scale in the State of Texas and its reputation for being a trusted provider of high-quality patient care has provided the Company an opportunity to expand its offerings and rapidly grow its service area. The Company will also seek expansion through select M&A transactions."Texas Capital has helped further position Allegiance for future organic and acquisition growth via access to the syndicated loan market. Our expectation is to grow the facility over time by expanding the lender group and pursuing alternative capital markets financing options,” said David Lee, CEO of Allegiance.Texas Capital served as Lead Arranger and Administrative Agent on the Senior Secured Credit Facilities.About Allegiance Mobile HealthAllegiance Mobile Health is the largest private Texas-based emergency medical services provider. Its nearly 1,500 medical professionals respond to and treat over 300,000 patients each year. The Company’s 911 service area spans across nearly 20,000 square miles of suburban and rural territories and covers over one million Texans. The Company’s hospital partnerships include multiple co-operated adult, neonatal, pediatric, and high-risk maternal fetal critical care transport programs in nearly all major metropolitan areas of Texas. Allegiance’s scale and reputation as a trusted partner make it uniquely qualified to handle large-scale resource management and have enabled rapid expansion throughout Texas.About Texas CapitalTexas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI), a member of the Russell 2000Index and the S&P MidCap 400, is the parent company of Texas Capital Bank (“TCB”). Texas Capital is the collective brand name for TCB and its separate, non-bank affiliates and wholly-owned subsidiaries. Texas Capital is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs and individual customers. Founded in 1998, the institution is headquartered in Dallas with offices in Austin, Houston, San Antonio and Fort Worth, and has built a network of clients across the country. With the ability to service clients through their entire lifecycles, Texas Capital has established commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking and wealth management capabilities. All services are subject to applicable laws, regulations, and service terms. Deposit and lending products and services are offered by TCB. For deposit products, member FDIC. For more information, please visit www.texascapital.com Trading in securities and financial instruments, strategic advisory, and other investment banking activities are performed by TCBI Securities, Inc., doing business as Texas Capital Securities. TCBI Securities, Inc. is a member of FINRA and SIPC and has registered with the SEC, MSRB and other state securities regulators as a broker dealer. TCBI Securities, Inc. is a subsidiary of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. and an affiliate of Texas Capital Bank. All investing involves risks, including the loss of principal. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Securities and other investment products offered by TCBI Securities, Inc. are not FDIC insured, may lose value and are not bank guaranteed.

