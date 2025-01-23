AI.Law Introduces Groundbreaking Discovery Drafter Tool that Writes 80 Discovery Requests for Lawyers in Five Minutes

AI.Law now drafts discovery requests in minutes

New AI.Law tool speeds up the discovery drafting process in litigation by generating Interrogatories, Requests for Admission, and Requests for Production.

This is my new favorite tool because it is so advanced and yet so easy to use.” — Founder and Attorney Troy Doucet

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AI.Law, a leader in legal technology solutions, is excited to announce the launch of its latest innovation, the Discovery Drafter. This state-of-the-art tool transforms the way lawyers manage discovery by automating the drafting of Interrogatories Requests for Admission , and Requests for Production . Tailored for all types of civil litigation cases, the Discovery Drafter simplifies the preparation of discovery documents, significantly reducing time and effort.The Discovery Drafter leverages advanced AI technology to analyze uploaded case files, including complaints, answers, and other pleadings. Within minutes, it identifies the disputed elements of claims and generates discovery requests that are highly relevant to the actual dispute between the parties. This innovative tool not only speeds up the discovery process but also enhances the relevance and accuracy of the requests, thereby minimizing errors and providing clearer guidance for associates. It can be used in any jurisdiction in the United States.Key Features of the Discovery Drafter:1. AI Drafted Interrogatories: Produces 25 highly relevant interrogatories designed to uncover information not readily available through other discovery requests.2. Requests for Admission: Offers 30 strategically formulated requests that address critical issues pertinent to both the requesting and responding parties.3. Requests for Production: Generates 25 targeted requests for documents that are vital to the dispute, focusing on communications, ESI, and more.4. Minimize Errors and Sends Discovery Faster: By automating the drafting process, AI.Law's tool ensures high-quality, error-free documents that can be sent to opposing counsel within minutes of drafting and human review.5. Improve Efficiency and Reduces Time: The tool's ability to draft documents rapidly (under five minutes for a complete set) translates into significant time savings and efficiency gains for legal teams.6. Cost-Effective: Enables corporations to draft discovery for outside counsel review, and law firms to handle more matters without the need for additional staff, reducing overhead and improving the bottom line.Powerful Impact on Legal PracticesAI.Law's Discovery Drafter is designed not just to facilitate document preparation but to also provide strategic advantages in litigation. Well-drafted Interrogatories, Requests for Admission, and Requests for Production signal competency and preparedness, often persuading the opposing side to consider settlement over prolonged litigation. This can lead to more favorable outcomes and substantial cost savings for clients.Founder and attorney Troy Doucet said, "This is my new favorite tool because it is so advanced and yet so easy to use. AI.Law only requires two steps before producing Interrogatories, Requests for Admission, and Requests for Production." The tool only requires the user upload their full case file and specify the requesting party and the responding party. AI.Law takes care of everything else, with the next step after clicking "generate" being downloading and opening a fully formatted Word file the lawyer can use immediately.The Discovery Drafter is now available in beta for immediate attorney use. Law firms and legal departments looking to enhance their discovery process and achieve superior litigation outcomes are encouraged to schedule a demo or start a trial with AI.Law today.For more information contact: Troy Doucet at +1 614-379-2499 or troy@ai.lawSchedule a demo at www.ai.law/demo

AI.Law drafts complete Interrogatories, Requests for Admission, and Requests for Production in 5 min 31 seconds

