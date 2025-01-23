People are invited to an information session about plans for safety improvements coming to the intersection of Highway 14 and Idlemore Road.

Ministry staff will present information and design details for the improved intersection, which will increase safety and ease the flow of traffic for drivers, pedestrians and people cycling or rolling in the area.

The project will also provide better access to Saseenos Elementary school and support economic development opportunities for T’Sou-ke First Nation.

The information session is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, from 4-7 p.m., in the Saseenos Elementary school gymnasium (6066 Sooke Rd., Sooke). Staff will provide a design overview and be available to answer questions about the project.

Learn More:

More information about the project can be found here: https://gov.bc.ca/highway14idlemore