Kidology Inc. Partners with 76ers for Community Engagement Events at Wells Fargo Center

Kidology Inc.

Philadelphia 76ers

Kidology Inc. partners with Philadelphia 76ers to engage in community events at Wells Fargo Center, enhancing child development and family support.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kidology Inc., a leader in pediatric therapy services In Philadelphia and Southampton, is excited to announce its collaboration with the Philadelphia 76ers in hosting community engagement events at the Wells Fargo Center. These events, including Autism Day and Kids' Day, underscore Kidology's commitment to supporting families and promoting developmental health in children.

During Autism Day and Kids' Day, Kidology will be providing resources, discussing their specialized therapy services, and interacting directly with the community at their booth. The Kidology team, led by Luba Patlakh Kaplun M.S. CCC, SLP, a Child Development Specialist, looks forward to meeting with families and sharing how their services can support children's developmental progress.

In conjunction with ten home game events this season, Kidology will be prominently featured. The arena will showcase the Kidology logo, and fans will be invited to participate in trivia games that highlight Kidology’s mission, sponsored by Kidology in partnership with the 76ers.
"We are delighted to partner with the 76ers and participate in these significant events at the Wells Fargo Center," said Luba Patlakh Kaplun, Child Development Specialist at Kidology Inc. "This collaboration allows us to reach a larger audience and educate families on the critical importance of early intervention and personalized therapy."

Services at Kidology Inc.

Kidology Inc. offers a comprehensive range of pediatric therapy services, including speech, occupational, physical, behavioral, and myofunctional therapy. They also provide 'People First,' a service aimed at supporting adults with developmental challenges. Additionally, Kidology features 'Play Space,' an engaging play environment where children can interact, distinct from their therapeutic services. Kidology's facilities, including their primary location in Philadelphia and a site in Southampton, enhance their accessibility to families seeking specialized care.

About Kidology Inc.

Kidology Inc. is a premier provider of pediatric speech, occupational, behavioral, and physical therapies in Philadelphia and Bucks County. With a dedicated team committed to the well-being and development of each child, Kidology employs evidence-based practices and a compassionate approach. The staff's personal investment in every family's journey reflects their deep commitment to making a positive impact on children’s lives, ensuring that each child receives the nurturing care they need to thrive.

