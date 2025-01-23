MICHAEL HUND SELECTED AS TOP CEO OF THE YEAR IN MEDICAL RESEARCH BY IAOTP

Michael Hund honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will be honored at their annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Michael Hund, CEO of EBRP, was recently selected as Top CEO of the Year in Medical Research 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for his outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the healthcare industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith more than a decade of experience in the industry, Mr. Hund has certainly proven himself as an expert in his field as a dynamic, results driven leader. Michael Hund serves as the Chief Executive Officer of EB Research Partnership (EBRP). EBRP, founded by a dedicated group of parents along with Jill and Eddie Vedder, is an impactful medical research organization committed to finding a cure for Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB), a life-threatening genetic skin disease. Under his leadership, the organization is pioneering the use of Venture Philanthropy. This innovative business model merges philanthropic efforts with entrepreneurial strategies to accelerate the development of life-saving treatments.Since Michael joined EBRP as CEO in 2017 the organization has accelerated the EB landscape from 5 to over 40 clinical trials. Through their award-winning venture philanthropy methodology, EBRP helped fund the first FDA-approved treatment for EB in 2023, the first-ever topical gene therapy. EBRP's innovative business model has garnered recognition from Harvard Business School, Yale University, MIT, Stanford, Rolling Stone, and Forbes.Before joining EB Research Partnership, Michael Hund held a series of prestigious roles that showcased his commitment to transforming healthcare. He was the Director of Development at the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, where he played a pivotal role in the $100 million "Curing Cancer Now" campaign. This initiative contributed to the approval of more than 10 FDA-approved treatments and tripled patient life expectancy. Additionally, Michael spent over a decade with Paul Newman's Hole in the Wall Gang Fund, advocating for children and families facing life-threatening illnesses. Michael has remained dedicated to advancing healthcare and improving patient outcomes throughout his career.Before embarking on his career path Michael earned a Master’s in Business Administration (MBA) from Yale University, a CORe credential from Harvard Business School, and a degree in Philosophy from the University of Kansas.Throughout his illustrious career, Michael Hund has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for his accomplishments. This year he will be considered to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine.) He will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the magnificent Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas for his selection as Top CEO of the Year in Medical Research 2025. Additionally, he has received several accolades, including the MIT Solve Horizon Innovation Award, iHeart Media's CEOs You Should Know, the Milken Institute's FasterCures Changemaker and LeadersLink Mentor, the Social Innovations Journal Leadership Award, Top 100 Magazine Innovators, and Authority Magazine's Social Innovators.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Mr. Hund for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. Michael Hund is an inspirational, influential, visionary, and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet him and celebrate his accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Michael Hund attributes his success to his perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors he has had along the way. When not working, he enjoys traveling and spending time with his wife, Sarah, and their four daughters. In the future, he hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field.For more information, please visit: https://www.ebresearch.org/ About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals worldwide the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped build their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

