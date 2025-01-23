California bolsters Disaster Recovery Centers to help Los Angeles firestorm survivors online and in-person

The original CA.gov/LAfires website was launched as a tool to provide immediate information to anyone affected by the wildfires. This update brings to life the core services and benefits survivors need most based on user feedback and on-the-ground observations from the DRCs, which are operated by FEMA in partnership with the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (CalOES). More than 300,000 people have already accessed the website since its initial launch.

“We brought together a wide group and used all of our tools to make the digital experience survivor-focused,” said California Government Operations Secretary Amy Tong. “Each step of the way will now include real-time information we can use to be sure we are meeting the needs of those impacted and curating it specifically for survivors.”

In partnership with CalOES, data and research teams within the California Government Operations Agency (GovOps) have optimized the Digital Disaster Recovery Center experience to make it easier for survivors to start their recovery. The digital DRC will be available for survivors to use 24/7.

“We are speeding the state’s recovery from the LA fires in every way we can, including mobilizing state technology experts to help survivors get the help they need from state and federal sources,” said Nancy Ward, Director of the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services.

Key features include:

Users can find the nearest DRC using their preferred smartphone map (Google Maps, Apple Maps, etc.)

The most in-demand content is front and center for users

Information on estimated wait times based on historic traffic trends

Specific resources available to those on-site at DRCs

DRC checklist page with mobile capabilities to better assist survivors with preparing for their visit, either in-person or online

Users can take an anonymous sentiment survey which will be used to continuously improve the digital and in-person DRC experience. The survey will identify the challenges survivors face and their most immediate needs. This data will be analyzed in real-time by analytics experts for recommended updates in future releases.

Additional features in the works include ways for survivors to directly request recovery services using their Login.gov account. Once implemented, the state expects to begin processing online requests for vital records through the California Health and Human Services Agency.

What you can find at Disaster Recovery Centers

Food and food benefits

Health services and advice

Unemployment and disability benefits

Replacing personal documents

Tips for hiring contractors

Help with insurance claims

Tax help and relief

Federal assistance, including housing, home repairs and legal assistance

Find your local Disaster Recovery Center.

Supporting recovery, protecting survivors

Governor Newsom has issued a number of executive orders in response to the Los Angeles fire storms to help aid in rebuilding and recovery, create more temporary housing, and protect survivors from exploitation and price gouging.

Get help today

Californians can go to CA.gov/LAfires – a hub for information and resources from state, local and federal government.

Individuals and business owners who sustained losses from wildfires in Los Angeles County can apply for disaster assistance:

If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.