New York, USA, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phage Therapies Clinical Trial Pipeline Shows Potential with Active Contributions from 20+ Key Companies | DelveInsight

The phage therapy market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing prevalence of antibiotic-resistant infections and the growing interest in alternative treatments. Advances in biotechnology and ongoing research are driving innovation in phage-based therapeutics, offering a promising solution to combat multidrug-resistant pathogens. Additionally, regulatory support and rising investments in the development of phage therapies are further fueling market expansion. This market is expected to continue growing as healthcare providers seek effective alternatives to traditional antibiotics.

DelveInsight’s 'Phage Therapies Competitive Landscape 2025' report provides comprehensive global coverage of pipeline phage therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the phage therapies pipeline domain.

Key Takeaways from the Phage Therapies Pipeline Report

DelveInsight’s phage therapies competitive report depicts a robust space with 20+ active players working to develop 22+ pipeline phage therapies.

active players working to develop pipeline phage therapies. Key phage therapy companies such as Locus Biosciences, Armata Pharmaceuticals, BiomX, SNIPR Biome, Phagelux, PHAXIAM Therapeutics, Phico Therapeutics, Technophage, and others are evaluating new phage therapies to improve the treatment landscape.

and others are evaluating new phage therapies to improve the treatment landscape. Promising pipeline phage therapies such as LBP-EC01, AP-PA02, AP-SA02, BX004, SNIPR 001, PL-01-SZ, Research programme: bacteriophage therapies, Research programme: antibacterial protein-based therapeutics, TP-102, and others are under different phases of phage therapies clinical trials.

Phage Therapies Overview

Phage therapy is an emerging method for treating bacterial infections using bacteriophages—viruses that specifically infect and destroy bacteria. This approach harnesses the natural ability of phages to target bacteria without damaging human cells, offering a promising alternative to conventional antibiotics. With the rise of antibiotic-resistant bacteria, phage therapy has garnered renewed interest as it presents a potential solution to this growing global health concern. Unlike broad-spectrum antibiotics, which can harm the body’s beneficial bacteria, phages are highly specific to their bacterial targets, reducing collateral damage.

In phage therapy, the phages attach to bacterial cell surfaces, inject their genetic material, and replicate inside the host. This replication process causes the bacteria to burst, releasing new phages that continue the infection cycle until the bacteria are eradicated. Each phage strain typically targets a particular bacterial species or strain, so it is crucial to match the right phage to the infection, which necessitates accurate bacterial identification through diagnostic testing.

Phage therapy offers several advantages, including the ability to combat antibiotic resistance. Since phages can evolve alongside bacteria, they can help prevent the development of long-term resistance. Phage therapy can also be combined with antibiotics to improve treatment outcomes. This combination can help disrupt biofilms, which are protective layers formed by bacteria that antibiotics alone may struggle to penetrate. Additionally, phages are abundant in nature, providing opportunities to discover new strains to tackle emerging bacterial threats.





Phage Therapies Market Dynamics

The phage therapy market has been witnessing significant growth due to the increasing concern over antibiotic resistance and the rise in bacterial infections. Phage therapy, which uses bacteriophages to target and kill specific bacterial pathogens, is being recognized as an alternative to conventional antibiotics. This shift is especially relevant in the context of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), which has rendered many antibiotics ineffective. The market is being propelled by both regulatory advancements and increased funding, which are supporting the development of new phage-based products. As a result, pharmaceutical companies and biotechnology firms are increasingly investing in the research and commercialization of phage therapies.

One of the main drivers of the phage therapy market is the urgent need for novel treatments for multi-drug-resistant (MDR) infections. Hospitals and healthcare systems are facing a growing number of cases where traditional antibiotics no longer offer effective solutions. Phages have shown promise in treating infections caused by resistant strains such as Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Staphylococcus aureus, and Escherichia coli. With ongoing research into phage formulations, personalized treatments, and the ability to target specific bacteria without harming the human microbiome, phage therapy is gradually positioning itself as a feasible and effective treatment option for these difficult-to-treat infections.

However, the phage therapy market faces challenges such as regulatory hurdles, public perception, and scientific uncertainties. Regulatory bodies, particularly the FDA and EMA, are still working on defining clear guidelines for the approval of phage-based products. Phages are highly specific in nature, and formulating standardized products that can be widely used presents challenges in terms of scalability and consistency. Moreover, because phages are biological entities, their use raises concerns regarding long-term safety and efficacy, which are not yet fully understood. These challenges may delay broader market adoption and increase the time-to-market for phage-based therapies.

In conclusion, the phage therapy market is poised for significant expansion, driven by the increasing need for alternative treatments to combat antibiotic resistance. Although challenges such as regulatory complexities and scientific uncertainty remain, ongoing innovations, strategic partnerships, and a favorable market environment are likely to position phage therapy as a key player in the future of infectious disease management. The market's success will depend largely on overcoming these hurdles while proving the clinical effectiveness and safety of phage-based treatments.

Phage Therapies Pipeline Analysis: Drug Profile

LBP-EC01: Locus Biosciences

LBP-EC01 is an experimental Locus crPhage therapy being developed for the treatment of urinary tract infections (UTIs) and other infections caused by Escherichia coli. It is a bacteriophage cocktail engineered with a CRISPR-Cas3 construct that targets the E. coli genome. This precision medicine works through a novel dual mechanism, combining the natural lytic action of the bacteriophage with the DNA-targeting activity of CRISPR-Cas3. Laboratory tests and small animal models of UTIs have shown that LBP-EC01 is significantly more effective at killing E. coli than natural bacteriophages. It successfully met all primary and secondary endpoints while demonstrating safety and tolerability in a Phase 1b trial. LBP-EC01 is currently undergoing evaluation in a Phase II/III registrational trial for E. coli-caused UTIs.

AP-PA02: Armata Pharmaceuticals

AP-PA02 is a therapeutic phage cocktail designed to target the P. aeruginosa pathogen to treat severe respiratory infections, particularly in patients with cystic fibrosis and non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis (NCFB). This formulation includes a mix of natural P. aeruginosa phages from various families and subfamilies, each targeting different receptor types. The phages work together effectively and cooperatively, demonstrating high potency and a broad host range.

AP-PA02 is produced as a sterile liquid formulation for inhalation delivery. The clinical trial material is manufactured following cGMP standards at Armata’s facility in Marina Del Rey, California. Currently, it is undergoing evaluation in Phase II clinical trials for Bronchiectasis and Pseudomonal infections.

A snapshot of the Pipeline Phage Therapies mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase Indication LBP-EC01 Locus Biosciences II/III Urinary tract infections AP-PA02 Armata Pharmaceuticals II Bronchiectasis; Pseudomonal infections AP-SA02 Armata Pharmaceuticals I/II Staphylococcal infections BX004 BiomX I/II Pseudomonal infections SNIPR 001 SNIPR Biome I Escherichia coli infections

Key Developments in the Phage Therapies Treatment Space

In December 2024, PHAXIAM Therapeutics a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments for severe and resistant bacterial infections, announced the clinical results of the PhagoDAIR I pilot study, demonstrating an excellent phage safety profile and a 74% infection control rate in the Phages arm for patients who received a single intra-articular injection, consistent with clinical data that observed in patients treated on a compassionate basis.

a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments for severe and resistant bacterial infections, announced the clinical results of the PhagoDAIR I pilot study, demonstrating an excellent phage safety profile and a 74% infection control rate in the Phages arm for patients who received a single intra-articular injection, consistent with clinical data that observed in patients treated on a compassionate basis. In August 2024, Locus Biosciences recently reported positive pharmacokinetic and safety data from the first part of the ongoing Phase II trial of CRISPR-edited phage therapy candidate LBP-EC01. LBP-EC01 is being developed as a novel treatment for uncomplicated urinary tract infections caused by antimicrobial-resistant and multi-drug-resistant E. coli.

recently reported positive pharmacokinetic and safety data from the first part of the ongoing Phase II trial of CRISPR-edited phage therapy candidate LBP-EC01. LBP-EC01 is being developed as a novel treatment for uncomplicated urinary tract infections caused by antimicrobial-resistant and multi-drug-resistant E. coli. In July 2024, Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced that it has received an additional $5.25 million of non-dilutive funding under a previously announced Department of Defense grant, received through the Medical Technology Enterprise Consortium (MTEC) and managed by the Naval Medical Research Command (NMRC) – Naval Advanced Medical Development (NAMD) with funding from the Defense Health Agency and Joint Warfighter Medical Research Program. The grant was awarded to Armata to support the clinical development of its optimized phage candidate, AP-SA02, as a potential treatment for complicated Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia.

announced that it has received an additional $5.25 million of non-dilutive funding under a previously announced Department of Defense grant, received through the Medical Technology Enterprise Consortium (MTEC) and managed by the Naval Medical Research Command (NMRC) – Naval Advanced Medical Development (NAMD) with funding from the Defense Health Agency and Joint Warfighter Medical Research Program. The grant was awarded to Armata to support the clinical development of its optimized phage candidate, AP-SA02, as a potential treatment for complicated Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia. In March 2024, BiomX Inc., a clinical-stage company advancing novel natural and engineered phage therapies that target specific pathogenic bacteria, announced the acquisition of Adaptive Phage Therapeutics, Inc., a U.S.-based privately-held, clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of phage-based therapies to combat bacterial infections, and its previously announced $50 million private placement to certain institutional accredited investors, which was led by affiliates of Deerfield Management Company and the AMR Action Fund, and additional investors including the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, OrbiMed and Nantahala Capital.

Scope of the Phage Therapies Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Key Phage Therapies Companies : Locus Biosciences, Armata Pharmaceuticals, BiomX, SNIPR Biome, Phagelux, PHAXIAM Therapeutics, Phico Therapeutics, Technophage, and others

: Locus Biosciences, Armata Pharmaceuticals, BiomX, SNIPR Biome, Phagelux, PHAXIAM Therapeutics, Phico Therapeutics, Technophage, and others Key Phage Therapies Pipeline Therapies: LBP-EC01, AP-PA02, AP-SA02, BX004, SNIPR 001, PL-01-SZ, Research programme: bacteriophage therapies, Research programme: antibacterial protein-based therapeutics, TP-102, and others

Table of Contents

1. Phage Therapies Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Phage Therapies Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Phage Therapies Pipeline: Overview 4. Phage Therapies Marketed Drugs 5. Phage Therapies Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. Phage Therapies Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. Phage Therapies Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Phase III) 8. Phage Therapies Pipeline: Mid-Stage Products (Phase II/III) 8.1. LBP-EC01: Locus Biosciences 9. Phage Therapies Pipeline: Early-Stage Products (Phase I) 9.1. SNIPR 001: SNIPR Biome 10. Phage Therapies Pipeline: Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products 11. Phage Therapies Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 12. Inactive Products in the Phage Therapies Pipeline 13. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 14. Unmet Needs 15. Phage Therapies Market Drivers and Barriers 16. Appendix

