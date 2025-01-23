Tickets Now Available for Mustard Seed Spring Market

Mustard Seed Market Treasure Hunting at Mustard Seed Market Family-friendly Activities

Tickets are now available for the Mustard Seed Spring Market, May 16-18, featuring 100+ vendors, live music, food trucks, and family-friendly activities.

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rustic Grains has announced that tickets are now available for the Mustard Seed Spring Market, scheduled to take place from May 16-18 at the Clermont County Fairgrounds. This seasonal event will feature over 100 local vendors offering a range of handcrafted goods, vintage finds, seasonal décor, and more.The market provides an opportunity to explore a variety of vendor booths showcasing products from artisans, makers, and collectors. Items available will include handmade jewelry, art, home décor, collectibles, and specialty food products. Visitors who enjoy craft fairs, antique hunting, and flea markets may find the selection particularly appealing.In addition to shopping, the event will include live music and food trucks offering a variety of options for guests to enjoy. Family-friendly activities will also be available, making the market an event for all ages. The venue offers both indoor and outdoor spaces, creating a comfortable environment for browsing and engaging with local vendors.The market will be open on Friday, May 16, from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM; Saturday, May 17, from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM; and Sunday, May 18, from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM. The Clermont County Fairgrounds provides convenient parking and ample space for visitors to enjoy the event.Tickets can be purchased online, with limited availability at the gate during the event. For additional information, including ticket details and a list of vendors, visit the Mustard Seed Market website.

