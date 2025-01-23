Three New Members Named to Maryland Horse Industry Board

January 23, 2025

Top to Bottom: Dr. Kathleen Anderson, Genevieve Macfarlane, and Carolyn Mackintosh

ANNAPOLIS, MD (January 6, 2025) – The Maryland Department of Agriculture announced the appointment of three new members to the Maryland Horse Industry Board. Each member is appointed by the Governor of Maryland to serve a four-year term.

“The Maryland Horse Industry Board plays a critical role in strengthening the state’s horse industry and honoring the dedication of the thousands involved,” said Maryland Department of Agriculture Secretary Kevin Atticks. “I extend my congratulations to the new members and look forward to your leadership.”

Established by the General Assembly in 1968, the Maryland Horse Industry Board was created to oversee equine welfare and license public riding stables. In 1998, its mission expanded under the Maryland Department of Agriculture to include promoting the equine industry and fostering economic growth. Today, the board licenses, inspects, and regulates over 800 public riding and lesson stables while actively supporting all facets of Maryland’s equine sector. By State law, its 12 members represent diverse segments of the industry, ensuring a well-rounded approach to its oversight and advocacy.

The new members of the board include:

Dr. Kathleen Anderson (Equine Veterinarians) graduated from Western College of Veterinary Medicine in 1986 and has practiced in the Mid-Atlantic region since then, focusing on Thoroughbred racehorses and elite equine athletes. She is the Equine Medical Director for Fair Hill Training Center and served as the 2016 Past President of the American Association of Equine Practitioners (AAEP). Dr. Anderson has held numerous volunteer leadership roles in the equine industry, including with the AAEP On Call program and was recently appointed to the HISA Veterinary Advisory Committee. She brings nearly 40 years of experience and a passion for horses to the Maryland Horse Industry Board, working as a racehorse practitioner from yearling sales through retirement and second careers; eventers and beloved riding horses. Kathleen has a menagerie at home of 5 horses, 2 wild corgis and 2 barn cats that keeps her grounded in reality and sensitive to the challenges facing horse owners and caretakers!

Genevieve Macfarlane (General Public) is a partner at the Law Offices of Stevens Palmer, LLC, located on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. Her legal practice encompasses real estate transactions, land use and zoning, and equine-related legal matters. A lifelong equestrian, Macfarlane grew up riding in Maryland, which fostered a strong and enduring connection to the state’s vibrant equine community. She earned her undergraduate degree from Washington College and her Juris Doctor from the University of Maryland School of Law. Since law school, she has been focused on building a successful practice while combining her work with her passion for the equine industry. Macfarlane serves as the President of the Queen Anne’s County Bar Association and sits on the Land Use Institute Committee for the Maryland State Bar Association. Macfarlane is an avid foxhunter and a member of the Wicomico Hunt Club.

Carolyn Mackintosh (Horse Council) is the owner of Loch Moy Farm and the organizer of the Maryland Horse Trials, Maryland International FEI CCI 1/2/3/4*, USEA Horse Trials, and USDF Dressage shows. She also hosts Bred to Event and unrecognized events, providing opportunities for horses and riders at the grassroots to the FEI level of equestrian sports. Traveling to international events to learn more about competitions and management, while fostering growth in Maryland’s competitive equestrian scene, is a true passion of hers. Carolyn Mackintosh is on the board of the Maryland Horse Council.

Current board members, Sheila Curry – Chair (Organized Shows & Events), Dr. Amy Burk – Vice – Chair (Equine Academic Community), Adrian Ford III (Licensed Stables), Connie Sawyer (Trade & Support Industries), Jennifer Sulin (Trails & Recreational Riding), Jenile Tapscott (Thoroughbred Sector), Lisa Watts (Standardbred Sector), Erin Ochoa (Humane Societies)

Cassie Shirk, assistant secretary for marketing, animal industries and consumer services of the Maryland Department of Agriculture, represents the department on the board.

For further information about the Maryland Horse Industry Board, contact Anne Litz anne.litz@maryland.gov

###