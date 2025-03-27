Protect Local Streams that Feed our Chesapeake Bay—Follow Maryland’s Lawn Fertilizer Law

March 27, 2025

ANNAPOLIS, MD (March 27, 2025) – The Maryland Department of Agriculture is reminding homeowners and lawn care professionals to follow Maryland’s Lawn Fertilizer Law when caring for lawns this spring. The law helps protect local streams, rivers, and the Chesapeake Bay against nutrient runoff from non-agricultural sources. These include golf courses, parks, recreation areas, athletic fields, businesses, and hundreds of thousands of urban and suburban lawns.

“Fertilizer products contain essential nutrients that promote strong, healthy turf,” said Maryland Agriculture Secretary Kevin Atticks. “But runoff from over-applied or misapplied lawn fertilizer can harm local streams and the Chesapeake Bay. By following Maryland’s Lawn Fertilizer Law, homeowners and lawn care professionals can make a real difference for the Bay.”

If you hire a lawn care professional to fertilize your lawn, be sure they are certified by the department’s Turfgrass Nutrient Management Program or work under the supervision of a certified professional from a licensed firm. The department’s website has an up-to-date list of certified lawn care professionals. These individuals have been trained in sound application techniques and Bay-friendly fertilizer practices.

If you care for your lawn, watch our video featuring lawn care tips from the experts. Highlights include:

Skip the spring fertilizer, especially if your lawn is healthy. Fall is the best time to fertilize cool season grasses like fescues for strong, healthy roots.

Sharpen lawnmower blades to avoid tearing and weakening the grass.

Mow the grass high to shade out weeds and conserve moisture. Three inches is an ideal height for most lawns.

Leave grass clippings on the lawn. They provide free fertilizer all season long.

If you decide to fertilize your lawn…

Test your soil to see if your grass will benefit from additional nutrients or lime. The University of Maryland Extension has information on soil testing.

Read and follow the directions on the fertilizer bag.

Follow the University of Maryland Extension’s lawn fertilizer schedule.

Do not apply phosphorus (indicated by the middle number on the fertilizer bag) to lawns unless a soil test shows it is needed.

If fertilizer lands on sidewalks or driveways, sweep it back onto the grass or clean it up.

Keep fertilizer applications 10 to 15 feet away from waterways.

Do not apply fertilizer if heavy rain is predicted.

Obey fertilizer blackout dates: November 16 to March 1.

Additional information on Maryland’s Lawn Fertilizer Law and fertilizer best management practices is available on the department’s website. You can also visit the University of Maryland Extension for lawn fertilizer recommendations and additional tips.

