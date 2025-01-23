Maryland Value-Added Producer Matching Grants Now Available From Marbidco

January 23, 2025

ANNAPOLIS, MD (January 28, 2025) – The Maryland Agricultural and Resource-Based Industry Development Corporation (MARBIDCO) has announced a grant funding opportunity, the Maryland Value-Added Producer Matching Grant (MVAPG) to encourage Maryland’s agricultural producers to engage in value-added activities and pursue financial support from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Value-Added Producer Grants Program (USDA-VAPG). The USDA-VAPG is a highly competitive nationwide grant program with approximately $30 million available for distribution in 2025.

These federal grant funds can be used for planning (up to $75,000) or working capital expenses (up to $250,000) in accordance with USDA regulations. Eligible purposes include feasibility studies or business plans, and working capital for producing and marketing value-added agricultural products.

USDA is making the grants available under the Value-Added Producer Grants program. The grants help farmers and ranchers generate new products, create marketing opportunities, and increase their incomes through value-added activities. Electronic applications will be accepted via the VAPG application portal until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on April 17, 2025. The VAPG Application Portal User Guide (PDF) can be found here. Additional information is available on Grants.gov or by contacting your local USDA Rural Development office.

Eligible applicants must be independent producers, agricultural producer groups, farmer or ranch cooperatives, or majority-controlled producer-based business ventures (all defined terms under federal regulations). In addition, applicants must be making a product that is “value-added”.

Applicants seeking to receive MARBIDCO MVAPG funds for the USDA VAPG must submit an application to MARBIDCO at least two weeks prior to the federal deadline. The MVAPG electronic application deadline is 4:00 p.m. on April 1, 2025.

Applications received in the mail with a March 29, 2025, postmark will also be accepted. Applicants must attach a completed copy of their federal application form as part of the application submission including all required attachments.

All MVAPMG applicants meeting the MARBIDCO requirements will receive a commitment letter of matching funds to be included with their federal applications. The MVAPMG commitment amount cannot exceed 15% of the required non-federal match, and it may be for a lesser amount depending on the quantity of MVAPMG applications that are received and the pool of available MARBIDCO funds. MVAPMG monetary awards will only be provided to those applicants who are successful in obtaining USDA VAPG awards.

MVAPG Conditions

Maximum Amount of Grant: $11,250 for Planning Grants; $25,000 for Working Capital Grants

The maximum cumulative amount of grant funding a single applicant may receive from all MARBIDCO Core grant incentive programs is $50,000.

Disbursement of Funds: A commitment letter will be provided to qualified applicants approximately seven days in advance of the federal deadline. Funds will only be disbursed to applicants that are actually awarded 2025 USDA Value-Added Producer Grants

Send Completed Applications to: MARBIDCO Programs, 1410 Forest Drive, Suite 21, Annapolis, MD 21403. Send electronically to brawlings@marbidco.org

All applicants who meet the MARBIDCO requirements will receive a commitment of matching funds letter to be included with their federal USDA-VAPG application. An MVAPMG monetary award from MARBIDCO will only be provided to an applicant who is selected to receive USDA-VAPG funding.

Once the USDA-VAPG application has been determined to be eligible, the application will be competitively rated in a nationwide competition. Projects or ventures must be determined to be economically viable and sustainable. The applications will then be screened for the technical feasibility of the value-added activity, the overall ability to operate efficiently, improvement to the rural economy, qualifications of personnel performing the proposed task and a demonstrated track record of performing similar activities, and a plan of work that incorporates the appropriate tasks to meet the stated objective. The USDA VAPG applications with the highest ratings will be funded first.

Questions regarding the USDA-VAPG can be addressed to the Maryland/Delaware Office of USDA-Rural Development at 302-857-3629 or visit USDA’s website for more information. Questions regarding the MARBIDCO matching grant may be addressed to Brittany Rawlings at brawlings@marbidco.org

Please visit the MARBIDCO website for more information and download the MVAPMG application form: https://www.marbidco.org/maryland-value-added-producer-matching-grant-usda-option

MARBIDCO was established 18 years ago by the Maryland General Assembly to help enhance the sustainability and profitability of the State’s agricultural and resource-based industries in order to help bolster rural economies, support locally produced food and fiber products, and preserve working farm and forest land. MARBIDCO is a nimble, quasi-governmental financial intermediary organization that has a mission to serve exclusively the commercial farming, forestry, and seafood industries of Maryland. Young and beginning farmers are a special focus for MARBIDCO, as is farm operation diversification. In delivering its financing programs, MARBIDCO works cooperatively with commercial banks and farm credit associations, as well as a host of federal, State, regional, and local government agencies, and universities. Since 2007, MARBIDCO has approved some 1,410 financings totaling more than $111 million for food and fiber business projects located in all Maryland’s counties – and in the process has leveraged more than $236.1 million in commercial lender financing. For more information about MARBIDCO’s programs, please visit: www.marbidco.org