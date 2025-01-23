Submit Release
Province Makes Additional Contribution to Mariners Centre Expansion

CANADA, January 23 - People in the Yarmouth area will soon be able to enjoy a new aquatics centre, fitness facilities and multi-purpose spaces at an expanded Mariners Centre, a project supported by the Province and the other two levels of government.

Today, January 23, a sod-turning was held outside the Mariners Centre. The expansion will create an accessible campus-style community hub for sport, health and wellness, entertainment and events for communities across Southwest Nova Scotia.

“This groundbreaking marks a significant milestone for Southwest Nova Scotia. The Mariners Centre expansion will not only provide modern recreational facilities but will also serve as a hub for community connection, health and wellness for generations to come,” said Premier Tim Houston. “The Province is proud to support this transformative project, which reflects our commitment to fostering inclusive spaces and enhancing the quality of life for all Nova Scotians.”

The expanded Mariners Centre is projected to be complete by the fall of 2026, with the facility expected to remain open during construction. As part of the joint funding for the project, the Government of Nova Scotia is providing an additional $3 million for a total provincial investment of $7 million.

Quotes:

“This groundbreaking is so significant to our community. Our citizens have given so generously to this project, and I feel that the Province has recognized this effort and we truly appreciate the increase in funding. Seeing all levels of government, including First Nations, work collaboratively on this project breeds success and support. There is no stopping a community that works like that.”
Kerry Muise, fundraising campaign manager, Mariners Centre expansion

Quick Facts:

  • the Province announced a $4-million investment in 2022
  • the Mariners Centre expansion includes:
    • a barrier-free aquatics centre with a 25-metre, six-lane pool and a leisure pool for swimming, therapy and fitness activities
    • a fitness centre with cardio equipment, weights and wellness programs
    • an indoor walking track and multi-purpose spaces, which will provide safe, year-round exercise spaces for all age groups
  • the Province’s accessibility strategy, Access by Design 2030, outlines how the government will achieve its goal of an accessible province by providing people with disabilities equitable access to programs, services, information and infrastructure

Additional Resources:

More information on the Mariners Centre and the expansion project is available at: https://marinerscentre.com/

News release – Province Invests in Mariners Centre: https://news.novascotia.ca/en/2022/10/21/province-invests-mariners-centre

Online grant finder tool: https://beta.novascotia.ca/find-grants-offered-through-department-communities-culture-tourism-and-heritage

Access by Design 2030: https://novascotia.ca/accessibility/access-by-design/

