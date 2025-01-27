Hunter Capital Management to Acquire QSV Equity Investors

Combined firm reunites the founding team members of Janus Henderson value subsidiary Perkins Investment Management.

Combining Hunter Capital Management with QSV gives our newly combined firm scale and resources to better serve our respective clients.” — Jeff Kautz

LOMBARD, IL, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hunter Capital Management (HCM) announced today that it will acquire Naperville, Illinois-based QSV Equity Investors. The combined organization reunites the founding team members of Perkins Investment Management, the value equity subsidiary of Janus Henderson that, at its peak, managed over $20 billion in assets that included mutual funds, institutional clients, and individual investors. Following the acquisition, which is expected to close later in Q1 2025, QSV and its strategies will assume the HCM brand.“We are excited to announce this partnership with the team at QSV,” said Alec Perkins, CEO and Founder of HCM. We worked side by side for many years, beginning in the 1990s, and know that our clients will benefit from the combined resources that will result as we come back together.” Perkins added that “Hunter currently manages two equity strategies and QSV manages three. Decision making on each will remain unchanged, and idea generation and research capabilities will be shared between the two teams with the goal of improving results for our clients.”“Combining Hunter Capital Management with QSV gives our newly combined firm additional scale and resources to better serve our respective clients, while allowing us to remain nimble in the decisions we make,” noted Jeff Kautz, CEO and Founder of QSV.“Our decision-making and portfolio construction are somewhat different – which will offer HCM’s clients more choice – yet we share a common philosophy and a commitment to building portfolios of quality businesses at reasonable valuations,” noted QSV Chief Investment Officer and Founder Randy Hughes. HCM manages the Hunter All Cap and Hunter Small Cap strategies. QSV manages the QSV Small Cap, Mid Cap and Select strategies. Each is driven by the tenants of deep fundamental research, a focus on quality businesses, and an insistence on purchasing stocks at reasonable valuations.About Hunter Capital ManagementHCM is majority employee-owned and veteran-owned investment firm founded on the belief that excellent returns can be achieved by experienced investors implementing a time-tested and repeatable process. Its predecessor firm, PWMCO, was founded over forty years ago by Bob Perkins, Greg Wolf, Tom McDonnell, and Tom Perkins. Today, HCM’s investment approach continues to be implemented by a team with over one hundred years of combined investment experience, which manages value strategies on behalf of individuals, families, corporations, and foundations.About QSV Equity Investors, LLCQSV Equity Investors is an employee-owned asset management firm that invests alongside its clients in high conviction portfolios of quality small and mid-capitalization businesses. QSV manages these portfolios of publicly traded companies for individuals, family offices and institutions. Based in Naperville, Illinois, QSV was founded in 2016 by Jeff Kautz and Randy Hughes, investment professionals who previously held senior roles at Janus Henderson subsidiary Perkins Investment Management and have invested together for over 25 years.

