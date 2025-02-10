ht+a Launches Power Skills Academy

It’s time to prioritize people and address the human factors that have been overlooked in the workplace because no individual, manager or company can thrive when people are neglected.

Unleashing the Human Advantage

Many businesses falter not due to a lack of technology or infrastructure but because they underestimate the importance of cultivating these human skills that drive the economy forward.” — Tarryn Jordaan

EAST LONDON, EASTERN CAPE, SOUTH AFRICA, February 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hans Trunkenpolz + Associates (ht+a), a leading training organisation, is thrilled to unveil the expansion of its traditional manufacturing training academy with the launch of the ht+a Power Skills Academy - a comprehensive initiative aimed at equipping individuals with essential skills required to excel in today's evolving business landscape.

Recognizing that the true power in the business environment stems from people rather than systems and processes, ht+a emphasizes the importance of power skills, traditionally known as soft skills, which cannot yet be replicated by machines and are vital for both personal and professional success. These skills enable improved decision-making, creativity, effective communication, and enhanced problem-solving.

As automation continues to reshape job roles, the demand for skills such as empathy, mindfulness, integrity, optimism, self-motivation, grit, and resilience is on the rise. These skills have emerged as critical factors influencing success across various industries. With a deep understanding of the synergy between technical and soft skills, ht+a is committed to addressing industry pain points throughout the product lifecycle.

Hans Trunkenpolz, CEO, animatedly and passionately talks about the merging of technical and soft skills. He states, "I’ve witnessed it all, good and bad, from the shop floor to the boardroom, over many years. It’s time to prioritize people and address the human factors that have been overlooked in the workplace because no individual, manager or company can thrive when people are neglected. Because I have been there, in the thick of it, I know and understand the pressure and frustrations of the real work environment. We want to make a meaningful difference and help people to grow!"

The Academy offers:

1. A Comprehensive Curriculum: An extensive curriculum that encompasses a diverse range of power skills topics, including communication, leadership, emotional intelligence, adaptability, and stress management - helping participants develop a well-rounded skillset.

2. Expert-Led In-House Power Skills Workshops - Online or In-Person: Engaging training sessions conducted by experienced trainers and industry professionals, blending theoretical knowledge with real-world insights. The program emphasizes active engagement through group activities, role-playing, and practical exercises.

3. Self-Paced Online Power Skills Courses: Understanding the need for flexibility and the reality of tight budgets at times, ht+a offers an alternative affordable self-paced learning option accessible on any modern internet-enabled device. Participants can start with one of the many "forever free" courses or use the checkout code "1FREECOURSE" (once per user) on a paid topic.

* ht+a believes in giving back and encourages the widespread open sharing of these commitment-free valuable resources. *

4. Ongoing Access and Support: The learning journey continues way beyond training, with personalized follow-up coaching and consulting available.

"I believe that power skills are essential for individuals at all levels, and they enable organisations and leaders to flourish in an increasingly automated world. Many businesses falter not due to a lack of technology or infrastructure but because they underestimate the importance of cultivating these human skills that drive the economy forward," said Tarryn Jordaan, Global Operations Director, who led the development of the ht+a Power Skills Academy.

For more information on the initiative visit the ht+a website or contact ht+a directly.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.