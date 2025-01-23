3M PFAS settlement grant program RFP coming soon (published January 23, 2025)

A request for proposals will open in early February for restoration and recreation projects in the Twin Cities east metropolitan area and in downstream areas of the Mississippi and St. Croix rivers that have been affected by Per- and Polyfluorinated Alkyl Substances (PFAS) released by 3M.

The state of Minnesota reached an $850 million settlement with 3M in 2018 after alleging that the company’s releases of PFAS chemicals had damaged drinking water and natural resources in the Twin Cities east metropolitan area. After legal and other expenses were paid, about $720 million will be invested in drinking water and natural resource projects. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and Minnesota Department of Natural Resources are co-trustees of these funds which will be utilized for two priorities.

Priority 1, about $700 million, is dedicated to drinking water projects in the Twin Cities east metropolitan area.

The upcoming RFP is focused on Priority 2 and will provide up to $20 million for projects that restore and enhance aquatic resources, wildlife, habitat, fishing, and outdoor recreational opportunities in the project area. The project area includes portions of Washington, Ramsey and Dakota counties and downstream areas of the Mississippi and St. Croix rivers affected by PFAS released by 3M. A project area map is available on the 3M PFAS settlement homepage.

Applicant organizations must be capable of planning and executing a project in the project area. These can include local units of government, non-profit organizations, watershed districts, federal/state agencies, Tribes, and schools.. Individuals or for-profit organizations are not eligible to apply for a grant.

To be considered, a project must help achieve one or more of these settlement goals:

Goal 1 – Restore, protect, and enhance aquatic and terrestrial resources, wildlife, and habitats.

Goal 2 – Increase understanding of fish tissue contamination, improve communication about PFAS-based fish consumption advisories, and identify and enhance alternative, non-contaminated fishing areas.

Goal 3 – Improve and enhance outdoor recreational opportunities.

Applicants can apply for no less than $20,000 per project. No match is required.

The RFP will be a two-part proposal process:

Applicants will first submit a letter of intent — a brief project description and map to determine whether a project qualifies for Priority 2 funding. Successful applicants will be invited to submit a full application.

When the RFP opens in early February, more information will be provided on a project webpage linked from the 3M PFAS Settlement web portal. The portal includes a link to sign up for email updates, including notifications related to the RFP. Questions can be emailed to [email protected].