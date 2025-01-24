Glass Genie: Premier Auto Glass Repair and Replacement Services Now Available in Dallas, Plano, and the DFW Metroplex

Glass Genie: Your trusted partner for fast and affordable auto glass repair and replacement services across Texas, specializing in same-day solutions.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Glass Genie, a locally owned and operated auto glass repair and replacement company, is proud to announce the expansion of its comprehensive services to Dallas, Plano, and the greater Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) area. With over 30 years of industry experience, Glass Genie is committed to delivering high-quality, reliable, and convenient auto glass solutions to the community.Comprehensive Auto Glass ServicesGlass Genie offers a wide range of auto glass services to meet the diverse needs of vehicle owners:Windshield Repair and Replacement: Addressing chips, cracks, and full windshield replacements with precision and care.Back Glass Replacement: Ensuring the rear visibility and safety of your vehicle with expert back glass services. Sunroof Glass Repair and Replacement: Specializing in the repair and replacement of sunroof glass to maintain the aesthetic and functionality of your vehicle.Quarter Panel and Door Glass Replacement: Providing meticulous replacement services for side windows to ensure safety and security.Mobile Services for ConvenienceUnderstanding the busy schedules of their clients, Glass Genie offers mobile auto glass repair and replacement services. Their team of skilled technicians is equipped to perform on-site repairs at your home, office, or any convenient location within Dallas, Plano, and the DFW area. This mobile service ensures minimal disruption to your day while maintaining the highest standards of workmanship.Quality Materials and Certified TechniciansGlass Genie is dedicated to using only high-quality Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) materials for all repairs and replacements. This commitment guarantees that each service meets or exceeds industry standards, providing clients with durable and reliable solutions. Additionally, all technicians are highly trained and certified, bringing decades of experience to each job to ensure exceptional results.Customer-Centric ApproachCustomer satisfaction is at the forefront of Glass Genie's operations. The company offers same-day services, quick response times, and professional assistance with insurance claims to streamline the repair process. Clients have praised Glass Genie for their professionalism, punctuality, and quality of work. One satisfied customer shared, "Glass Genie provided an awesome professional work. Today they did a windshield replacement on my Honda Accord. They did a quality job, very punctual about timing. I will rate their service 5 star and would recommend everyone."AUTO GLASS SERVICES USACommitment to the CommunityAs a locally owned business, Glass Genie takes pride in serving the Dallas, Plano, and DFW communities. Their deep-rooted presence in the area reflects a strong commitment to providing top-notch services and unparalleled customer care. By choosing Glass Genie, clients support a local company dedicated to enhancing safety and satisfaction on the roads.Contact InformationFor more information about Glass Genie's services or to schedule an appointment, please visit their website at https://www.glassgenie.co/ or contact them via email at info@glassgenie.co. You can also reach them by phone at 1-866-231-1781.About Glass GenieGlass Genie is a trusted and experienced auto glass repair and replacement company based in the United States. With over 30 years of industry expertise, they offer comprehensive mobile auto glass repair and replacement services. Their team of skilled technicians is dedicated to delivering top-notch services, ensuring the safety and satisfaction of their clients.

