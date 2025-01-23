J.M. Grimstad Strengthens its Portfolio with Acquisition of Galland Henning Baling Product Line

Galland Henning joins J.M. Grimstad

Can manufacturers benefit from extensive combined resources in motion controls and fluid power engineering, sustainable technology, and vertical integration.

We’re thrilled to welcome Galland Henning to the Grimstad family of products, enhanced by the combined expertise of our teams, and to continue a tradition of excellence in serving our customers.” — Brian Sternberg - President/CEO

MUSKEGO, WI, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- J.M. Grimstad , Inc., a leading single-source fluid power integrator and control systems provider, announces the acquisition of Galland Henning , the preeminent manufacturer of metal balers serving large-scale manufacturers and recyclers. The combination brings Galland Henning’s innovative, high-quality machinery into the Grimstad portfolio, along with its experienced team of leaders.“We’re thrilled to welcome Galland Henning to the Grimstad family of products, enhanced by the combined expertise of our teams, and to continue a tradition of excellence in serving our customers in the manufacturing and recycling industries,” said Brian Sternberg, president of J.M. Grimstad. “Galland Henning has a long-standing reputation for quality and reliability that will only continue. Our talented resources will unlock innovation and scalability to enhance value for our customers, helping them improve efficiency, cost savings, up-time, and sustainability in their operations.”Benefits for high-production can plants, manufacturers, and recyclersHigh-density, highspeed metal balers compress clean and/or colored aluminum scrap, cans, and other scrap metal into compact bales. The largest customers, for example, are high-production can plants where the high-speed lines produce significant amounts of scrap metal. For manufacturers and recyclers, high bale density reduces scrap volume by up to 90 percent, reducing storage, labor, and transportation costs, while providing dimensional consistency that ensures easier processing and renders the compacted bales for automated handling and palletizing. Balers also support environmental and sustainability efforts by minimizing waste, maximizing recycling rates, and reducing carbon footprint from processing and transportation.Founded in 1887, Galland Henning is one of the oldest and most respected companies in scrap metal baling. J.M. Grimstad has more than 80 years of fluid power experience and has designed the controls and power units for Galland Henning balers for more than 20 years.Galland Henning’s durable balers are built from high-grade, heavy-duty materials designed to perform under rigorous conditions, minimizing downtime and maintenance costs for can-makers and recyclers. Complemented by advanced automation systems and comprehensive service and support, the balers give companies the ability to customize operations and maximize productivity. Moreover, the team supporting Galland Henning balers combines unparalleled technical expertise, industry experience, and customer-focused leadership, which makes it the premier choice for the can-making and recycling industries. Visit gallandhenning.com to learn more about the team and baling product line.About J.M. GrimstadJ.M. Grimstad is an employee-owned, single-source fluid power integrator and control systems provider that designs, develops, and tests systems to meet customers’ exacting needs and specifications. With 80+ years of fluid power experience, we are experts in designing systems that make industrial machines and mobile equipment rotate, push, pull, lift, and lower, and deliver upon customers’ intended results.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.