Governor Hochul Announces $10 Million Available to Support Youth and Teen Mental Health First Aid

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that $10 million in State funding is available to offer a statewide Youth and Teen Mental Health First Aid program. The State Office of Mental Health will administer the funding to develop a training and certification program that helps New Yorkers identify, understand and respond to signs of mental illnesses and substance use disorders in young people who may be experiencing a crisis.

“Young New Yorkers are facing unprecedented mental health challenges, and we must take action to support them,” Governor Hochul said. “This statewide training program will empower teachers, caregivers and teens to recognize and assist those in need – bettering their health and that of those around them.”

OMH is providing $10 million over five years for a not-for-profit organization to create or expand Youth Mental Health First Aid and Teen Mental Health First Aid training and certification programs. Governor Hochul secured this funding in the FY25 Enacted Budget and laid out plans to further expand the initiative in her 2025 State of the State address, calling for a statewide roll out of a Teen Mental Health First Aid program in high schools to drive a generational culture change.

The Youth Mental Health First Aid training is designed for parents, family members, caregivers, teachers, school staff, peers, neighbors, health and human services workers, and others. The program trains them on how to help young people between the ages of 12 and 18 who are experiencing a mental health or addiction challenge or who are in crisis.

The Teen Mental Health First Aid training is designed for young people between the ages 15 and 18 so they may identify, understand, and respond to signs of mental health and substance use challenges in their friends and peers. The training provides the skills to recognize common signs and symptoms of mental health and substance use challenges; the impact of bullying and school violence on mental health; how to have impactful conversations with classmates about mental health concerns or to seek help from an adult; formal and informal support, and self-care.

Previous state investments have resulted in more than 2,000 adults trained in Youth Mental Health First Aid. Likewise, roughly 5,000 young people have been trained in Teen Mental Health First Aid as a result of State funding.

New York State Office of Mental Health Commissioner Dr. Ann Sullivan said, “Young people are experiencing so many unique pressures today and it’s become increasingly important for them to understand how these challenges impact themselves and their peers. By expanding Teen and Youth Mental Health First Aid training, we equip more teachers, caregivers, and youth themselves with the tools they can use to help recognize the signs of a behavioral health crisis and respond effectively. Teen Mental Health First Aid helps teens talk with fellow teens about metal health concerns. This funding highlights Governor Hochul’s full commitment to addressing growing mental health challenges among youth in New York State.”

Governor Hochul has remained steadfast in her commitment to protecting the mental health of children and teenagers, enacting nation-leading legislation to address online safety and the harmful impacts of social media. Earlier this year, she signed the Stop Addictive Feeds Exploitation For Kids Act to restrict the addictive features of social media and the New York Child Data Protection Act to restrict the collection of minors’ personal data by online sites.

Governor Hochul also established the Youth Mental Health Advisory Board, a 30-member advisory board which includes youth between the ages of 11 and 17. The advisory board convenes quarterly and is designed to ensure that youth-informed best practices continue to be incorporated in developing behavioral health programs and policies.

As part of her $1 billion mental health initiative, Governor Hochul has also significantly expanded access to mental health care and resources for young people and their families –investments that were increased again in the FY25 Enacted Budget. These investments include $20 million in start-up funding and a rolling application process for school-based mental health clinics; and providing $9.6 million to add 12 new Youth Assertive Community Treatment to ensure resources and supports are available for more families.

State Senator Shelley B. Mayer said, “I applaud Governor Hochul’s efforts to address the serious adverse impact of cell phone use in our schools and on our students. We have seen a demonstrated nexus between cell phone use and a decline in students’ mental health and academic success due to distractions and decreased ability to focus, diminished social interaction, and emotional stress. I’m also appreciative of the Governor’s understanding that this plan will require additional resources to implement. I look forward to working with the Governor and my colleagues to ensure that districts have flexibility so they can implement this plan in a way that works best for their students, staff, and communities.”