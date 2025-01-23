Deputy President Paulus Mashatile attends KwaMpumuza matric excellence awards in Mgungundlovu district in KZN, 24 Jan

At the invitation of Inkosi K S Zondi, of the Mpumuza Traditional Council, Deputy President Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile will on Friday, 24 January 2025, attend and deliver a keynote address at the KwaMpumuza 4th Annual Matric Excellence Awards ceremony at Sweetwaters, uMgungundlovu District, Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal.

On its fourth year in 2025, the awards ceremony recognises the academic achievements of top Matriculants in 2024 in 16 schools across the Mpumuza Traditional Authority. Over the years, this has served as motivation for future matriculants to strive for excellence as they pursue their studies further at tertiary institutions.

The ceremony will also recognise the efforts of Teachers and Parents in nurturing and supporting Learners throughout their school journeys.

The Deputy President will be supported by the Minister of Higher Education and Training, Dr Nobuhle Nkabane; Deputy Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, HRH Prince Zolile Burns-Ncamashe; KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport and Human Settlement, Mr Siboniso Duma; Executive Mayor of uMgungundlovu District Municipality, Cllr Mzi Zuma; Mayor of uMsunduzi Local Municipality, Cllr Mzumkhulu Thebolla, Chairperson of the National Youth Development Agency, Ms Asanda Luwaca; Deputy Chairperson of the Human Resource Development Council, Dr Thembi Xaba; Chairperson of the National House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders, Kgosi TM Seathlolo; Deputy Chairperson of the Provincial House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders, Inkosi NSW Sithole; Amakhosi (Members of the Local House of Traditional Leaders), as well as Councillors, Educators and senior government officials.

Details of the awards ceremony are as follows:

Date: Friday, 24 January 2025

Time: 10h00 (Media to arrive at 09h00)

Venue: Blackburn Sports Ground, Sweetwaters, uMgungundlovu District, Pietermaritzburg, KZN.

Media wishing to cover must please send their names and details to Ms Slindile Khuzwayo (Mpumuza Traditional Council) on 082 728 1299 or Bongani Majola (Presidency) on 082 339 1993.

Media enquiries:

Mr Keith Khoza

Acting Spokesperson to the Deputy President

Cell: 066 195 8840.

