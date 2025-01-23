76 FENCE Expands Franchise Network in Tennessee

76 FENCE regional developer and franchise owners, Josh and Deana Persons

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 76 FENCE, a leading provider of residential and commercial fencing solutions, announced its latest franchise growth with the addition of regional developers Deana and Josh Persons in Tennessee. The couple plans to launch their first two territories in early 2025 and has an ambitious goal to expand 76 FENCE locations statewide.The Tennessee expansion builds on the momentum of recent growth in North Carolina, where regional developer Drew Myers is leading franchise efforts. This marks a significant milestone in the brand’s mission to deliver premium fencing services and support aspiring entrepreneurs in growing their own businesses.“We are excited to bring 76 FENCE to Tennessee and introduce its exceptional service and business model to our communities,” said Josh Persons, Regional Developer of 76 FENCE. “With the brand’s strong foundation and proven success, we’re confident in its potential to meet the fencing needs of both residential and commercial customers across the state.”The Persons bring significant leadership and business expertise to their roles, making them well-suited to lead 76 FENCE’s growth in Tennessee.“Our role as regional developers is not only to establish our territories but also to help others succeed within this proven system, "said Deana Persons, Regional Developer of 76 FENCE. “Tennessee offers incredible potential, and we’re eager to grow 76 FENCE into a household name here.”As regional developers, the Persons will oversee franchise recruitment, training, and support throughout the state, creating opportunities for aspiring business owners. Their efforts will tap into the growing demand for fencing services, fueled by Tennessee’s expanding residential and commercial sectors.“Deana and Josh are a perfect fit for the 76 FENCE franchise,” said Ed Samane, CEO of 76 FENCE. “Their entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to excellence align with our mission to deliver top-quality fencing solutions and help franchisees succeed. Their leadership will be key in driving growth across Tennessee.”The 76 FENCE franchise model offers a range of benefits, including comprehensive training, operational support, and marketing resources. The company’s streamlined installation process and focus on customer service have established it as a trusted name in the fencing industry.“We’ve seen tremendous success in North Carolina, and we’re confident that the same opportunities exist in Tennessee,” Samane said. “With the Persons at the helm, we look forward to seeing our brand flourish in this new market.”The Persons plan to open their first two territories in February 2025, covering the South Nashville region, while a newly added franchise owner will establish two additional territories in the North Nashville region. Together, these openings mark the start of a robust expansion strategy to grow 76 FENCE’s presence throughout Tennessee and meet the rising demand for premium fencing solutions.For more information about franchise opportunities with 76 FENCE, visit www.76fence.com/franchise About 76 FENCE76 FENCE is a leading provider of premium fencing solutions for residential and commercial customers. The company is known for its superior customer service, high-quality products, and streamlined installation process. Franchisees benefit from a proven business model with extensive support, training, and marketing resources. Disclaimer: The information provided is not intended as an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, a franchise.

