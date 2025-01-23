Archives of Macao unveiled the “Exhibition and Donation Ceremony of Fishing Junk Models by Wan Chun”

MACAU, January 23 - Organised by the Archives of Macao, under the auspices of the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC), the “Exhibition and Donation Ceremony of Fishing Junk Models by Wan Chun” was unveiled on 18 January (Saturday) at the Exhibition Gallery of the Archives of Macao. During the ceremony, the Director of the Archives of Macao, Lou Hong Wai, on behalf of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, presented a donation certificate to Wan Chun and thanked him for his strong support to the development and preservation of Macao’s traditional culture. Wan Chun then shared with the attendees the stories behind the donated wooden fishing junk models.

Wan Chun is an experienced Macao shipbuilder and a former president of the Shipyard Workers Association of Macao. He was awarded the Decoration of Honour - Silver Lotus in 2011. Born into a fishing family in Macao, he grew up in a district with many shipyards along the Avenida do Almirante Lacerda, an area with a rich shipbuilding history of more than 100 years. He began his apprenticeship as a shipbuilder at the age of 14. He worked in shipyards across Macao, Taipa and Coloane, contributing to the manufacture of more than 200 fishing junks. Since 2014, Wan Chun crafts scale models of fishing junks and regularly displays them at the entrance of the Archives of Macao, showcasing the traditional shipbuilding craftsmanship that is on the brink of extinction. In addition, he serves as a volunteer instructor in courses organised by IC, teaching participants the traditional craftsmanship, history and culture of shipbuilding in Macao.

The works on display are meticulously handcrafted by Wan Chun. The wooden models are the scale replicas of typical fishing boats that sailed on the coast of Macao in the past, allowing the public to have a better understanding of the fishing industry in Macao’s history, which is of great significance in promoting and enhancing the appreciation of Macao’s traditional fishing industry.

The “Exhibition of Fishing Junk Models by Wan Chun” is open from today until 16 February at the Archives of Macao, from 10am to 6pm, including on public holidays during the Chinese New Year but is closed on Mondays. Members of the public are invited to view the exhibition in the Archives of Macao at No. 91-93, Avenida do Conselheiro Ferreira de Almeida (next to Tap Seac Gallery).

For more information about the exhibition, please visit the website of the Archives of Macao at www.archives.gov.mo. For enquiries, please contact the Archives of Macao at 2859 2919 during office hours.