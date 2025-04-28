Leisure Area in Rua Central de T'oi Sán temporarily closed as IAM launches optimisation works

MACAU, April 28 - The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) will launch the optimisation works of Leisure Area in Rua Central de T'oi Sán on 6 May. The leisure area will be reorganised on the theme of “urban oasis” to provide a space for doing leisure activities for the public. The public should take note that the leisure area will be temporarily closed during the construction period.

Leisure Area in Rua Central de T'oi Sán is heavily used and the facilities have shown signs of damage as they have been in use for many years. Therefore, on the theme of “urban oasis”, IAM will integrate elements of nature into the design. The existing trees will be kept and together with the green landscape, a leisure experience in an urban oasis will be created. Surrounded by trees, customised children’s play equipment with the appearance of a tree house will be added. An elevated exploration pathway will also be installed to fully utilise the limited space of the venue and provide a fun experience for schoolchildren and youth to play and explore nature. Meanwhile, the layout of the leisure area will be reorganised, and recreational and leisure seating areas will be set up to optimise the passage and dynamic route in the district and improve the quality of the environment of the leisure area.

The optimisation works are scheduled to be completed in the fourth quarter of the year. During the construction period, the leisure area will be enclosed. Management and cleaning of the work area will be strengthened to minimise the impact of the works on nearby residents. The public are advised to refrain from entering the enclosed area to avoid hazards.