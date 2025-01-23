New affordable housing development in Blakeview

Release date: 23/01/25

The Malinauskas Labor Government will transform vacant land in Blakeview into a new, high quality affordable housing development for low-income earners or first home buyers.

In a massive boost to the housing market in the Northern Suburbs, 62 affordable homes will be built as part of the State Government’s Affordable Housing Initiative program.

Located on the corner of Craigmore Road and Bentley Road, the 3.25-hectare parcel of vacant land was originally purchased in 2010 and set aside by SA Water to support potential new infrastructure.

In partnership with SA Housing Trust, SA Water has been reviewing its landholdings to make better use of underutilised land and identified this land parcel was no longer required, with SA Housing Trust securing the surplus land for new housing.

Civil works are already underway and are expected to be finalised by May 2025 with new home construction beginning shortly thereafter.

The site will also deliver a large natural reserve along Craigmore Road, retaining the established trees and natural environment for use by residents and local community.

The homes will be sold across six stages, with the first release now available on the State Government’s affordable homes website, HomeSeeker SA for a fixed price and exclusively for eligible buyers.

Eligible home buyers will also be able to utilise the State Government’s Shared Equity Option available through government-backed lender HomeStart Finance.

The homes, priced from $586,500, will be a mix of two and three bedroom homes, designed to meet the needs of local families and individuals seeking affordable homes.

With a mix of housing types, the project aims to offer a variety of options for those looking to enter the housing market or secure long-term homes.

The homes are being built by Fairmont Group, who have already delivered successful developments for the SA Housing Trust at Everleigh-Munno Para, and Sunfields-Davoren Park.

For more information on the affordable housing development at Blakeview, visit https://bentleyrd.com.au/

Quotes

Attributable to Nick Champion

This Blakeview development is an example of the new Department for Housing and Urban Development working together to deliver more housing for South Australians.

SA Water identified a parcel of land they no longer needed that could be better utilised for housing, so worked with the Housing Trust who are building affordable homes for the community.

This development will deliver 62 affordable housing options for low-income earners plus a new public space and natural environment.

This is a win-win for the community with the Malinauskas Labor Government committed to creating more opportunities for South Australians to buy affordable homes.