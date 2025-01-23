Submit Release
Thor Dynamics Unveils Laser Armor™: The Future of Counter-Drone Defense

Thor Dynamics Corporation

Thor Dynamics Corporation Laser Armor

Thor Dynamics launches Laser Armor, an AI-powered, directed energy counter-drone system, delivering affordable, scalable protection for critical infrastructure.

With the introduction of Laser Armor™, we are addressing a critical need for precise, reliable, and affordable drone defense systems”
— Gleb Chuvpilo, CEO
ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thor Dynamics, a new provider of directed energy solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its revolutionary new product, Laser Armor™. Designed to set a new standard in counter-drone defense, Laser Armor™ integrates cutting-edge laser technology with advanced AI for unparalleled precision, power, and efficiency.

Laser Armor™ is equipped with advanced AI capabilities that provide real-time situational awareness, target tracking, and drone neutralization. This state-of-the-art system ensures rapid and effective responses to evolving aerial threats, protecting critical infrastructure, national security assets, and military personnel.

With a laser power output of up to 20 kW, Laser Armor™ delivers the firepower needed to detect, track, and eliminate unauthorized drones, even in the most challenging operational environments. Its modular design allows for scalable deployment, making it suitable for diverse applications, including perimeter security, battlefield defense, and safeguarding urban airspaces.

Thor Dynamics emphasizes affordability and scalability, ensuring Laser Armor™ is manufactured at scale to meet the growing demand for cost-effective counter-drone solutions. Leveraging advanced manufacturing processes, the company has made high-performance laser technology accessible to both governmental and private sectors worldwide.

“With the introduction of Laser Armor™, we are addressing a critical need for precise, reliable, and affordable drone defense systems,” said Gleb Chuvpilo, CEO of Thor Dynamics. “This product embodies our commitment to protecting global infrastructure and communities with innovative technology.”

Laser Armor™ builds on Thor Dynamics’ proven expertise in directed energy systems, ensuring superior performance in high-stakes scenarios. Its versatility and robust design make it an indispensable tool for a wide range of use cases, including securing power plants, airports, military bases, and more.

To learn more about Laser Armor™ and how it can elevate your security capabilities, visit www.thordynamics.com.
About Thor Dynamics

Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, with a European base in Finland, Thor Dynamics specializes in directed energy systems for counter-drone defense. The company’s innovative solutions are available worldwide to protect critical infrastructure and enhance national security.

Scott Buchter
Thor Dynamics Corporation
contact@thordynamics.com
