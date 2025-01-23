Vermonters Encouraged to Support Threatened and Endangered Species Recovery with Nongame Tax Checkoff

Vermont’s Nongame Wildlife Fund is essential to the conservation and restoration of some of Vermont’s most at-risk wildlife, from bumblebees and butterflies to mussels, birds and mammals. Thanks to a checkoff option on the Vermont state income tax form, donating to the fund is easy and impactful.

“Responding to biodiversity loss starts right here in Vermont, where we work hard to safeguard the wildlife and plants we care about,” says Rosalind Renfrew, the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department’s Wildlife Diversity Program Manager. “What’s more, every dollar Vermonters donate to Nongame Wildlife Fund on their taxes is doubled or tripled when donations leverage matching federal grants, securing even more resources to benefit Vermont’s wildlife.”

Vermont’s Nongame Tax Checkoff has been helping since 1986 to recover species that were once on the brink of extinction in Vermont, like the common loon, osprey and peregrine falcon. Most recently, the bald eagle was removed from Vermont’s list of endangered species. The Nongame Wildlife Fund continues to support nest monitoring for loons, peregrines and eagles to ensure that numbers remain robust. Meanwhile, species of turtles, bats and other birds are in need of conservation action.

“Nongame Checkoff donations have made possible some of our greatest conservation success stories, and they continue to fund front-line work on behalf of our most at-risk species,” said Renfrew. “The eastern meadowlark and rue anemone wildflower were recently added to Vermont’s threatened and endangered species list, and we’re already taking action to support their populations. The Nongame Checkoff is one of the most direct ways Vermonters can conserve Vermont’s biodiversity, starting with species that are most imperiled in our state.”