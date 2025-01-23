UPDATE: Royalton Barracks / Runaway Juvenile
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B2000380
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Austin Soule
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)234-9933
DATE/TIME: January 22, 2025, at approximately 2141 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Beaver Meadow Road, Sharon
INCIDENT: Runaway Juvenile
NAME: Jonathan Hathaway
AGE: 15
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sharon, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On January 23, 2025, at approximately 0738 hours the Juvenile’s mother called the Royalton State Police Barracks to advise she had located her son. The juvenile was located safe at his school.
