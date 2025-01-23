UPDATE: Royalton Barracks / Runaway Juvenile

STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE CASE#: 25B2000380 RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Austin Soule STATION: Royalton Barracks CONTACT#: (802)234-9933 DATE/TIME: January 22, 2025, at approximately 2141 hours INCIDENT LOCATION: Beaver Meadow Road, Sharon INCIDENT: Runaway Juvenile NAME: Jonathan Hathaway AGE: 15 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sharon, VT SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On January 23, 2025, at approximately 0738 hours the Juvenile’s mother called the Royalton State Police Barracks to advise she had located her son. The juvenile was located safe at his school.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.