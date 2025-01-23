Submit Release
UPDATE: Royalton Barracks / Runaway Juvenile

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25B2000380

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Austin Soule                           

STATION: Royalton Barracks                 

CONTACT#: (802)234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: January 22, 2025, at approximately  2141 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION:  Beaver Meadow Road, Sharon

INCIDENT: Runaway Juvenile

 

NAME: Jonathan Hathaway           

AGE: 15

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sharon, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 

 

On January 23, 2025, at approximately 0738 hours the Juvenile’s mother called the Royalton State Police Barracks to advise she had located her son. The juvenile was located safe at his school.

 

