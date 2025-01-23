Mental health services will only improve if they listen to the people who use them

Do you have experience living with mental illness, or of caring for someone who does? Do you think community mental health services need improving?

Right now, you have a chance to help shape the future of community mental health by sharing your experiences directly with Members of Parliament.

The Health and Social Care Select Committee has launched an inquiry into community mental health services with a focus on severe mental illness. We want to make sure your voice is heard.

Why your response matters

Parliamentary select committees play an important role in holding the government to account. Think of them as a group of MPs from across the political parties who take a deeper look at important issues, recommend changes, and track the progress of these changes.

The government is expected to officially respond to all reports produced by Select Committees, often including where they will take recommended action. So when these inquiries hear directly from people affected by these issues it can lead to real change.

For example, a previous inquiry into children and young people’s mental health services highlighted the lack of clear data on these services. This led to the creation of a single, clear data set, covering inpatient admissions, waiting lists lengths, and more, which has highlighted where improvements are needed and helped guide policy decisions.

Rethink Mental Illness is pleased that the Select Committee is taking an interest in issues facing people severely affected by mental illness. This rare parliamentary spotlight comes at a significant moment.