Samsung and TSMC become the biggest patent filers of the US in 2024 - Analysis of 730,000 Patents by GreyB

A record 730,000 patents in 2024 highlight US innovation, with leading companies driving advancements in AI, semiconductors, and sustainability.

Nearly 42% of U.S. patents are filed by foreign companies, proving the U.S. isn’t just a market—it’s a global hub where the world’s most important innovations are safeguarded.” — Geetika Dube - Manager Insights;Gate

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, January 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GreyB, a leader in intellectual property analysis, has released its comprehensive study of US patent trends for 2024 . The study reveals a dynamic year for innovation.Approximately 730,000 patents were published, and 351,000 patents were granted in the United States. Samsung Electronics emerged as the top innovator, with 14,716 patents, followed by TSMC with 9,026.Key Insights from the Analysis1. Leading Companies and Countries- Samsung, Qualcomm, Apple, and Huawei demonstrate strong patent portfolios across diverse technology domains.- US-based companies led patent filings, followed by innovators from Japan, China, and South Korea.2. Contributions by SMEsSMEs played a pivotal role in innovation, contributing to AI, advanced materials, and biotech, driving significant innovation. Notable SMEs, including Kepler Computing, Onno Technologies, Convida Wireless, and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), focused on niche technologies and sustainable advancements, collectively accounting for over 10% of patent filings.3. Academic Contributions by UniversitiesUniversities accounted for a significant share of patents in emerging fields, ensuring continued progress in R&D. The leading institutions include MIT, Stanford University, and Caltech. Their contributions spanned semiconductor innovation, data processing, and pharmaceutical advancements.4. Which Law Firms Driving Patent ProsecutionsPatent law firms played an instrumental role in securing intellectual property rights. Firms such as Fish & Richardson, Finnegan, and Knobbe Martens led the way in patent prosecutions. Their expertise ensured the efficient handling of high-value patents, particularly in semiconductor devices, AI, and battery technologies.5. Technology FocusThe top technology areas for 2024 patents include:- Semiconductor Devices- Battery Cell and Electrical Batteries- AI-driven Data Processing Applications- Pharmaceutical Active Ingredients6. Spotlight on Female InnovatorsA special spotlight is placed on female inventors who contributed significantly in 2024. Key figures include Xiaoxia Zhang from Qualcomm, with 539 patents, Molly Anderson from Apple, with 63 patents, and Diana Maamari, also from Qualcomm, with 47 patents. These women are shaping advancements in AI, biodegradable materials, and advanced electronics.Industry ImplicationsThe trends emphasize the growing role of SMEs, universities, and law firms in advancing US innovation. With increasing attention to sustainability, advanced materials, and AI, sectors like healthcare, automotive, and consumer electronics continue to benefit from these contributions.About GreyB GreyB Services is a global pioneer in intellectual property solutions. Leveraging cutting-edge machine intelligence and human expertise, GreyB empowers global organizations to mitigate risks, secure patent litigation victories, and identify opportunities for innovation that align with business objectives.Recognized for its pivotal role in high-stakes scenarios—including citations by the USPTO and EPO, as well as landmark cases like the Oppo-Nokia SEP dispute — GreyB offers specialized expertise in technology scouting, competitive benchmarking, freedom-to-operate assessments, and IP-based business strategy.Read the whole analysis of United States Patents 2024

