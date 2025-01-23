Department awards grant funds for computer science professional development
The Iowa Department of Education announced today that nearly $750,000 has been awarded to 21 Iowa schools to help support computer science professional development.
Established by Senate File 274, the Computer Science Professional Development Incentive Fund offers Iowa school districts and accredited nonpublic schools the opportunity to strengthen their ability to provide high-quality computer science instruction. Schools may apply for funding assistance for either proven computer science professional development activities or tuition reimbursements for teachers seeking computer science endorsements.
“The Computer Science Professional Development Incentive Fund helps Iowa schools and teachers build the capacity to provide computer science education for their students,” said Michelle Meier, Department computer science consultant. “These opportunities allow educators to build their skills, knowledge and confidence in delivering high-quality computer science instruction that provides students with lifelong learning skills needed to compete and thrive in a technology-driven workforce.”
Computer science professional development awards have been issued annually since fiscal year 2018-19. Iowa schools can still apply for funding assistance for computer science teaching endorsements through May 31.
The 2025 Computer Science Professional Development Incentive Fund awardees include the following districts:
Endorsement Grants
Osage
Southeast Polk (Harbour Alternative)
Beckman
Independence
Waukee
Sheldon
Professional Development Grants
Anamosa
Center Point-Urbana
Creston
Gilbert
Grundy Center
Iowa City
Lenox
Marion
Midland
Riceville and Lewis Central
St. Mary's Storm Lake
Stanton
Trinity Lutheran
Unity Ridge Lutheran - Denison
Waterloo
For more information, visit the Computer Science Professional Development Incentive Fund webpage.
