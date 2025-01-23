Department awards grant funds for computer science professional development

The Iowa Department of Education announced today that nearly $750,000 has been awarded to 21 Iowa schools to help support computer science professional development.

Established by Senate File 274, the Computer Science Professional Development Incentive Fund offers Iowa school districts and accredited nonpublic schools the opportunity to strengthen their ability to provide high-quality computer science instruction. Schools may apply for funding assistance for either proven computer science professional development activities or tuition reimbursements for teachers seeking computer science endorsements.

“The Computer Science Professional Development Incentive Fund helps Iowa schools and teachers build the capacity to provide computer science education for their students,” said Michelle Meier, Department computer science consultant. “These opportunities allow educators to build their skills, knowledge and confidence in delivering high-quality computer science instruction that provides students with lifelong learning skills needed to compete and thrive in a technology-driven workforce.”

Computer science professional development awards have been issued annually since fiscal year 2018-19. Iowa schools can still apply for funding assistance for computer science teaching endorsements through May 31.

The 2025 Computer Science Professional Development Incentive Fund awardees include the following districts:

Endorsement Grants

Osage

Southeast Polk (Harbour Alternative)

Beckman

Independence

Waukee

Sheldon

Professional Development Grants

Anamosa

Center Point-Urbana

Creston

Gilbert

Grundy Center

Iowa City

Lenox

Marion

Midland

Riceville and Lewis Central

St. Mary's Storm Lake

Stanton

Trinity Lutheran

Unity Ridge Lutheran - Denison

Waterloo



For more information, visit the Computer Science Professional Development Incentive Fund webpage.