Food flavors market projected to surpass US$25.505 billion by 2030 at a 5.88% CAGR

The food flavors market is evaluated at US$19.165 billion for 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.88%, reaching a market size of US$25.505 billion by 2030.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the global food flavors market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.88% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$25.505 billion by 2030.The flavor is the sensory impression of a food substance, mainly influenced by the chemical senses of smell and taste. Artificial or natural flavorings may alter the food's flavor. It is relatively easy to modify a food's flavor by its aroma without necessarily altering its flavor. The market is expected to grow during the forecast period due to the growing use of food flavors in a variety of food items and consumers' growing acceptance of natural flavors. The main driver for the global market is the increased consumption of packaged food items and drinks. Food additives include all packaged edibles, which carry flavoring agents among others. Ready-to-eat food products are in a high demand nowadays due to fast-paced lifestyles and the growing population of working women. This has a direct link to the increase in the market for food flavors.Shifting consumer preferences have dramatically influenced the market for food flavors over the last few years. As customers are looking for more distinctive and genuine flavor experiences. They are searching for natural and organic ingredients , flavors that represent different cuisines, and options that are health-conscious. The creation of novel flavor profiles that satisfy a wide range of tastes and preferences has increased as a result of this demand. Food flavors are expanding due to the continuous efforts of food companies to satisfy these changing consumer demands by developing novel and intriguing flavor options. The food flavors industry has undergone tremendous changes due to the global emphasis on health and wellness. Consumers are moving away from artificial and synthetic flavorings as they become more health conscious. Due to concerns over artificial ingredients and additives, natural and clean-label flavor solutions are increasingly in demand.Moreover, the dairy, confectionery, and bakery sectors are expected to grow significantly over the course of the forecast period. Dairy beverages and other dairy products often employ a range of flavors, including fruit flavors and natural spices. It is expected that the increasing demand for fruit and cocoa flavors in the industry will drive this market's growth in the coming years.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/food-flavors-market The global food flavors market is segmented by type into three major categories: Natural, natural-identical, and artificial/synthetic. Natural flavours are the extracts from different plant that give ethnicity to a regional dish. A large food chain is employing these natural flavors to provide natural flavor. These flavors are most favored by younger generation while adopting different adaptogen and botanical during their cooking practice. This is because people are now aware of the negative effects of artificial flavors. Long-term use and ingestion of artificial flavorings can cause a number of health problems, including cancer and skin rashes. Since the creative use of naturally sourced raw materials will open up growth opportunities for food manufacturers, a number of manufacturers are producing natural food flavoring agents.The global food flavors market by application category is segmented into dairy, bakery and confectionery, convenience food, and others. The global beverage industry is constantly changing due to the growing trends of premiumization, functionality, convenience, and sustainability. The global expansion of this market has been greatly aided by the increasing acceptance of novel flavors in the beverage industry. As consumers become more aware of the health benefits of functional beverages, their popularity is growing quickly. These functional beverages have made extensive use of the diverse array of natural flavors. Natural flavors are applied more frequently across the beverage space due to consumers' increasing adoption of plant-based beverages. An increase in disposable incomes among consumers increases the demand for a range of artificial flavors for applications such as chocolate, fruit, and floral flavors in countries of developing Asia Pacific and the Middle East regions.Based on geography, the Asia Pacific region is likely to increase significantly. This is as a result of several factors including urbanization, population growth, and changing dietary habits. As Asian Pacific consumers are getting richer and more adventurous in terms of their preferences for food and beverages, the demand for rare and exotic flavors is increasing. Diverse cuisines from the region, from delicate sushi to spicy curries, have influenced the development of a wide range of flavors. Natural and clean-label flavorings are also gaining ground as health and wellness awareness is increasing. Both domestic and foreign flavor companies are deriving profits from this trend by providing innovative and authentic flavor solutions tailored to Asian tastes.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the Global food flavors market that have been covered are Firmenich SA, Kerry Inc., Givaudan, Sensient Technologies Corporation, International Flavors & Fragrances, Takasago International Corporation, Synergy Flavors, Robertet Group, T. Hasegawa Co., Ltd.• MANEReasons for buying this report:-• Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub- segments.• Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.• Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape up future market developments.• Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.• Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do businesses use our reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:• Historical data & forecasts from 2022 to 2030• Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis• Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis• Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries• Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:• Flavors and Fragrances Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/flavors-and-fragrances-market • Liquid Flavors Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-liquid-flavour-market About UsKnowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients. Our approach to market research is centered around the concept of 'Knowledge Sourcing' - the process of gathering data and insights from multiple sources to create a comprehensive and well-rounded picture of the market. KSI's core services include market intelligence, competitive intelligence, customer intelligence, and product intelligence. KSI's approach to market research is designed to help clients make informed decisions, identify opportunities, and gain a better understanding of their target markets. By using a combination of primary and secondary research techniques, we provide clients with detailed insights into current market trends, customer profiles, competitor analysis, and product performance. KSI's market research and intelligence services enable clients to make informed decisions, develop strategic plans, and identify areas of opportunity.

