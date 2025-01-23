Canadian Organization’s COO at Egypt-Gaza Border Amidst Ceasefire Agreements

COO, Nabil Ali at the Egypt-Gaza border

Nabil Ali, Chief Operating Officer of IDRF, Overseeing Critical Aid Deliveries and Coordination Efforts

TORONTO, CANADA, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As humanitarian aid flows into Gaza during a crucial ceasefire, Nabil Ali, Chief Operating Officer of the International Development and Relief Foundation (IDRF), is on the ground at the Egypt-Gaza border, leading efforts to deliver essential supplies. Over the last 15 months, IDRF has been one of the few Canadian organizations working inside Gaza, providing critical aid.

At the Rafah border, Ali is actively involved in the preparation, packaging, and delivery of essential aid supplies crossing into Gaza, including:

Food parcels to address widespread hunger.

Water supplies to mitigate the acute shortage of clean drinking water.

Medical emergency kits to support overwhelmed healthcare facilities.

Shelter materials, such as winter tarps and hygiene kits, to protect displaced families during cold weather.

“I see firsthand the resilience of the people of Gaza who have suffered so much and still persevere,” said Ali. “This ceasefire gives us a vital opportunity to deliver the aid they so desperately need. Our work here is not just about logistics—it’s about hope and survival for families.

“Over the last 15 months, we’ve worked under immense pressure to get aid into Gaza” Ali continued. “Now, with this ceasefire, we have the chance to expand our reach and accelerate the delivery of lifesaving food, water, medical supplies, and shelter materials to Gazans.”

In addition to overseeing the preparation, packaging, and delivery of aid supplies crossing into Gaza, Ali is meeting with other international NGOs and UN agencies to coordinate a comprehensive humanitarian response.

“The people of Gaza don’t just need aid—they need the world’s attention and sustained support,” said Ali. “As Canadians, we have a responsibility to show compassion and solidarity with those who have lost so much. IDRF will continue to do everything we can to help Gazans rebuild their lives with dignity and hope.”

Nabil Ali is available for interviews to provide:

Insights into the situation at the Egypt-Gaza border.

Updates on IDRF’s ongoing aid efforts, including food, water, and winter supply deliveries.

Perspectives on international collaboration and the challenges of delivering aid into Gaza during the ceasefire.

CONTACT:

To schedule an interview or for additional information, please contact:

IDRF Media Team

Email: media@idrf.ca

About IDRF

The International Development and Relief Foundation (IDRF) is a Canadian charitable organization dedicated to empowering vulnerable communities through sustainable development, disaster response, and humanitarian assistance. To learn more, visit www.idrf.ca.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.