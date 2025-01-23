Emerald Backs StormHarvester with $10.2M Series A to Innovate AI-Infused Smart Water Management

BELFAST, Ireland, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ireland based software company StormHarvester, has today announced an investment of $10.2M, which will propel the growth of the company and see its workforce double in size over the next three years.

The market-leading company, which developed an automated water management software platform that helps wastewater utilities to tackle flooding and pollution, has experienced significant growth following the launch of its first-of-a-kind Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform in 2019.

The solution uses machine learning and rainfall forecasting to help wastewater utilities prevent avoidable flooding and pollution using a prediction and anomaly detection approach, which is now being used by 75% of wastewater utilities in the UK.

The funding will facilitate the expansion of the company’s product range, as well as its sales and marketing capabilities, and will accelerate growth into new markets including Australasia and North America, while also strengthening its presence in the UK.

“This significant investment represents a transformative step in our company’s journey, fuelling our expansion and creating exciting opportunities for Northern Ireland's job market,” said StormHarvester CEO, Brian Moloney. “We’re thrilled to announce new positions spanning sales and marketing roles to drive our global reach, alongside cutting-edge technical roles that will shape the future of our smart technology as we advance our innovative product roadmap.”

The investment comprises funding from both YFM Equity Partners and Emerald Technology Ventures.

Leeds based YFM Equity Partners (YFM), which has offices across Great Britain, are specialist, independently owned, private equity investors and help UK small businesses scale up and grow faster.

Emerald is a globally recognised venture capital firm, founded in 2000, investing in start-ups that tackle challenges in climate change and sustainability.

YFM Partner, Mike Clarke, said, “Having been the first to market in the UK, the StormHarvester team has carved out a market-leading position, expanding to meet ever-growing demand from the utilities sector. The company is now focused on international expansion, and we are excited to be supporting its scale-up journey.” Clarke added, “More importantly, we are immensely proud to be associated with a company that is making a tangible difference in reducing pollution and flooding. By enabling utilities to proactively manage their networks, StormHarvester’s technology is setting a new standard in environmental stewardship and sustainability.”

StormHarvester was initially founded in 2017 by Brian Moloney, an experienced civil engineer, who had a strong desire to improve wastewater network performance, and who was frustrated with the lack of innovation in both the design and operation of networks.

He could see a significant opportunity to improve performance using a more data-centric approach, and the company’s initial work centred on understanding the relationship between rainfall and draining networks. Once this was understood, the focus then turned to predicting future network performance using rainfall datasets.

Following the launch of the innovative platform, StormHarvester won its first formal project with Wessex Water in 2019 and since then has seen continuous growth which places the company in a strong position to expand internationally.

For more information on StormHarvester, visit stormharvester.com .

About StormHarvester

StormHarvester is a market-leading AI analytics / SaaS provider using machine learning and hyperlocal rainfall prediction to provide operational and asset insight in wastewater networks. Recognised as an industry leader and working with 75% of UK wastewater utilities, StormHarvester uses analytics to help wastewater utilities prevent flooding and pollution through a unique prediction and anomaly detection approach.

Based in Belfast Northern Ireland, the company has won many innovation awards and is seen as one of the leading AI companies in the UK.

Media Contact

Larisa Gribben

StormHarvester

Larisa.gribben@stormharvester.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/27d3a03b-2178-4282-a746-b06fcc87c39b

Belfast based software company StormHarvester, has announced an investment of $10.2M that will situate the company for growth and see its workforce double in size over the next three years. Pictured (L-R) are: Clayton MacDougald, Investment Director, Emerald Technology Ventures; Mike Clarke, Partner, YFM; Brian Moloney, CEO, StormHarvester; Connie Smith, Investment Associate, YFM; Jonathan Lavercombe, COO, StormHarvester.

