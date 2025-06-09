Allied Releases Environmental, Social and Governance Report

TORONTO, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (“Allied”) (TSX:AP.UN) today announced that it has published its 2024 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report.

In 2024, Allied committed to near- and long- term greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction targets across both its rental and development portfolios, aligned with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and a 1.5°C decarbonization pathway. These targets were validated by the SBTi in May 2025. Allied also achieved its five-year environmental reduction targets and was recognized by Sustainalytics as one of their ESG Top-Rated Companies. To advance operational performance and achieve its 2028 portfolio certification target, Allied increased the percentage of its portfolio certified to LEED and/or BOMA BEST from 41% in 2023 to 48% in 2024.

In 2024, Allied increased its Net Promoter Score by 30% from 2023, exceeding the industry average by 150%. Allied advanced its commitment to Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI) by launching its 2024+ EDI Roadmap. Feedback from Allied’s User Experience Assessment indicated that 93% of building users rate Allied’s commitment to EDI as excellent and good.

Allied’s 2024 ESG Report is aligned with (i) the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) 2021 Universal Standards, (ii) the SASB Real Estate Standard, (iii) the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) recommendations and (iv) the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Read Allied’s 2024 ESG Report at www.alliedreit.com.

ABOUT ALLIED

Allied is a leading owner-operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada’s major cities. Allied’s mission is to provide knowledge-based organizations with workspace that is sustainable and conducive to human wellness, creativity, connectivity and diversity. Allied’s vision is to make a continuous contribution to cities and culture that elevates and inspires the humanity in all people.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS

This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to Allied including its environmental, social and governance strategies and targets and sustainability commitments. These statements generally can be identified by use of forward-looking words such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “intends”, “believe” or “continue” or the negative thereof or similar variations. The actual results and performance of Allied discussed herein could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include, among other things, financing and interest rates, general economic and market conditions and other factors described under “Risks and Uncertainties” in Allied’s Annual Report, as updated by quarterly reports, which are available at www.sedarplus.ca. These cautionary statements qualify all forward-looking statements attributable to Allied and persons acting on Allied’s behalf. Unless otherwise stated, all forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except as required by applicable law, Allied has no obligation to update such statements.

