Cancer or Tumor Profiling Market to Witness 10.8% CAGR, Reaching USD 35.36 Billion by 2034

The growing existence of cancer globally is a prominent factor driving the cancer or tumor profiling market.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The cancer or tumor profiling market forecast for 2034 is a specialized study of the industry with a specific concentration on the global market trend analysis.The cancer or tumor profiling market is augmenting. The market is approximated to reach USD 35.36 billion by 2034. It was valued at USD 12.65 billion in 2024. It exhibited a CAGR of 10.8% from 2025 to 2034.𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐂𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐫 𝐓𝐮𝐦𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠?Tumor profiling examinations provide details about genes in cancer cells. These genes are in tumor cells, not in the usual cells in the individual's body. Tumor profiling tests observe motifs of expression or a series of genes in a specimen of the tumor extracted in the course of the biopsy and surgery.The gene profiles of a handful of tumors may assist in forecasting whether or not cancer is disposed to metastasize in the time to come. Often, this detail can be utilized to spearhead breast cancer staging and cure. The growing existence of cancer globally, the progression in precision medicine, and the escalating funding in oncology research are impacting the cancer or tumor profiling market growth favorably. Perceptions divulge an escalating inclination towards tactical associations and acquisitions to augment commodity portfolios and market penetration.

𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐮𝐦𝐨𝐫 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:• Illumina• Thermo Fisher Scientific• Qiagen• Hoffmann-La Roche• Agilent Technologies• Bio-Rad Laboratories• PerkinElmer• Foundation Medicine (a Roche subsidiary)• Guardant Health

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞:• In October 2024, Illumina declared an association with AstraZeneca to advance progressive NGS-dependent consort diagnostics, bracing its position in oncology solutions.• In September 2024, Thermo Fisher instigated its Oncomine Comprehensive Assay Plus, an earmarked NGS solution outlined to locate critical mutations in solid tumors, displaying its dedication to augmenting diagnostic alternatives in the arena of cancer genomics. Liquid biopsies inspect circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA), RNA, and exosomes in blood specimens, offering perspective into tumor diversity and genetic mutations without the requirement of tissue specimens.• Surging Next-Generation Sequencing: Next-generation sequencing (NGS) is surfacing as a foundation technology in cancer profiling because of its potential to offer complete genomic particulars. NGS sanctions the coinciding analysis of manifold genes, recognizing mutations, gene fusions, and alternate modifications that push tumor advancement. This, in turn, is having a favorable impact on cancer or tumor profiling market sales.• Growing Usage of Artificial Intelligence: Artificial intelligence (AI) is being considerably combined into cancer profiling to improve diagnostic precision and data analysis. AI algorithms can inspect extensive data sets involving genomic, transcriptomic, and proteomic profiles to recognize motifs and biomarkers with elevated accuracy.𝐖𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡?• North America: North America accounted for the largest cancer or tumor profiling market share. The region’s robust growth is primarily due to a progressive healthcare framework, elevated acquisition of precision medicine, and notable funding in cancer research.• Europe: Europe is anticipated to witness significant growth from 2025 to 2034. This can be attributed to the growing existence of cancer and the acquisition of progressive diagnostic technologies.

𝐇𝐨𝐰 𝐈𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐃𝐨𝐧𝐞?By Cancer Type Outlook:• Breast Cancer• Lung Cancer• Colorectal Cancer• Prostate Cancer• Melanoma Cancer• OthersBy Technology Outlook:• Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)• Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)• Immunohistochemistry (IHC)• In-Situ Hybridization (ISH)• Microarray• OthersBy Technique Outlook:• Genomics• Proteomics• Epigenetics• MetabolomicsBy Application Outlook:• Personalized Medicine• Diagnostics• Biomarker Discovery• Prognostics• OthersBy Regional Outlook:• North Americao USo Canada• Europeo Germanyo Franceo UKo Italyo Spaino Netherlandso Russiao Rest of Europe• Asia Pacifico Chinao Japano Indiao Malaysiao South Koreao Indonesiao Australiao Vietnamo Rest of Asia Pacific• Middle East & Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Israelo South Africao Rest of the Middle East & Africa• Latin Americao Mexicoo Brazilo Argentinao Rest of Latin America

𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐏𝐌𝐑'𝐬 𝐂𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐫 𝐓𝐮𝐦𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐃𝐢𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬:The global cancer or tumor profiling industry is expected to reach USD 35.36 billion by 2034, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.8% during 2025–2034.

𝐅𝐀𝐐𝐬:How much is the cancer or tumor profiling market?The market size was valued at USD 12.65 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 35.36 billion by 2034.What are the quantitative units covered in the cancer or tumor profiling market?The quantitative units covered in the market are revenue in USD billion and CAGR from 2025 to 2034.Which segment, by cancer type, led the market?The breast cancer segment led the market.What is the growth rate of the market?The global market is projected to register a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period. 