ImmobilienScout24 and PropTexx Partner to Transform Property Search with AI-Powered Virtual Staging and Refurnishing

Partnership Revolutionizes Property Search with Personalized, Interactive AI Tools for Enhanced Homebuyer and Renter Experiences

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PropTexx, a New York-based leader in Property AI innovation, has announced a partnership with ImmoScout24, Germany’s largest and one of Europe's leading real estate portals. This collaboration brings AI-driven virtual staging and refurnishing solutions to ImmoScout24’s platform, revolutionizing how homebuyers and renters explore and personalize properties online.

By integrating PropTexx’s cutting-edge virtual staging technology, ImmoScout24 users can now interact with property listings like never before, visualizing homes with tailored furniture, decor styles, and room configurations. The result? A more engaging, personalized, and immersive home search experience that bridges the gap between browsing listings and envisioning life in a new home.

“Partnering with ImmoScout24 marks a major milestone in our mission to redefine the digital property journey across Europe,” said Joshua Lamerton, Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer at PropTexx. “Working with such an innovative and forward-thinking team has been both inspiring and transformative. Together, we’re introducing immersive, interactive tools that fundamentally change how people connect with their future homes. And this is just the start — we’re paving the way for a new era in home discovery and personalization.”

For ImmoScout24, this partnership aligns with their commitment to staying ahead of market trends by offering next-generation digital tools that cater to modern consumer needs.

“At Scout24, we are constantly looking for ways to improve the property search experience,” said Stephen Molloy, Vice President Product at ImmoScout24. “Our collaboration with PropTexx on the AI-powered image gallery allows our users to imagine properties in ways never before possible — with personalized staging that resonates emotionally and visually. We are very happy with the results of this feature, which is driving up our user engagement on the platform.”

The partnership addresses the growing demand for virtual tools that allow users to reimagine living spaces during the home search process. As more consumers adopt digital-first approaches to property searches, the collaboration ensures that both PropTexx and ImmoScout24 remain at the forefront of real estate innovation.

Redefining the Future of Home Search:- At the core of this partnership is a paradigm shift in how buyers and renters interact with properties online. Traditional real estate portals offer static images and basic descriptions — PropTexx’sAI technology goes further, enabling users to reimagine spaces with customized furniture and decor, tailored to their preferences and lifestyles.

This functionality allows prospective buyers to visualize a home’s full potential before making a decision, while sellers and agents gain a powerful tool to showcase listings in the best possible light.

“This isn’t just about adding another feature to a website,” Lamerton explained. “It’s about reinventing how people engage with real estate online — creating a personal, interactive, and inspiring journey that deepens the emotional connection with listings. When people can see a home as their own, it’s a transformative experience.”

Setting a New Standard for Property Platforms:- The partnership is expected to set a new benchmark for real estate platforms across Europe. By offering interactive, visually compelling experiences, PropTexx and ImmoScout24 are reshaping the way consumers discover, evaluate, and emotionally connect with properties. In today’s competitive real estate market, emotional connection is key to driving decisions. This partnership addresses that need head-on, ensuring that home seekers can see and feel what it’s like to live in a space before making a commitment.

“As consumers continue to demand flexible, digital-first solutions, we’re committed to reshaping the home search journey through innovation,” said Lamerton. “ImmoScout24 will remain the go-to platform for property seekers, homeowners and agents, and PropTexx will lead the charge in AI-driven real estate transformation. Together, we’re creating the most advanced real estate experiences available — and this is just the beginning.

