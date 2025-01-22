Senate Bill 82 Printer's Number 37
PRIOR PASSAGE, PENNSYLVANIA, January 22 - NONE
PRINTER'S NO. 37
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
82
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY ARGALL, STREET, PENNYCUICK, BROWN, BAKER, STEFANO,
PHILLIPS-HILL, ROBINSON, FONTANA, COSTA AND MILLER,
JANUARY 22, 2025
REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, JANUARY 22, 2025
A JOINT RESOLUTION
Proposing an amendment to the Constitution of the Commonwealth
of Pennsylvania, further providing for Lieutenant Governor.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby resolves as follows:
Section 1. The following amendment to the Constitution of
Pennsylvania is proposed in accordance with Article XI:
That section 4 of Article IV be amended to read:
§ 4. Lieutenant Governor.
A Lieutenant Governor shall be chosen jointly with the
Governor by the casting by each voter of a single vote
applicable to both offices, for the same term, and subject to
the same provisions as the Governor[; he]. Each candidate for
Governor, having been nominated under the laws of this
Commonwealth, shall, subject to the approval of the political
party or political body, if any, nominating such candidate,
select a candidate for Lieutenant Governor within such time
before the gubernatorial general election as the General
