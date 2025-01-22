Senate Bill 90 Printer's Number 45

PENNSYLVANIA, January 22 - PRINTER'S NO. 45 THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA SENATE BILL No. 90 Session of 2025 INTRODUCED BY MASTRIANO, BROOKS, CULVER, FONTANA, HUTCHINSON, LAUGHLIN, ROTHMAN, STEFANO AND J. WARD, JANUARY 22, 2025 REFERRED TO VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS, JANUARY 22, 2025 AN ACT Amending Title 35 (Health and Safety) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in Commonwealth services, further providing for curriculum, training and education certification management system. The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania hereby enacts as follows: Section 1. Section 7383.1(g)(1) of Title 35 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes is amended and the section is amended by adding a subsection to read: § 7383.1. Curriculum, training and education certification management system. * * * (b.1) Entry level training and testing .--Fire and emergency services training at the Firefighter I level established under this section shall provide the following testing options to trainees: (1) a cumulative test to be completed at the end of the fire and emergency services training program; or 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18

