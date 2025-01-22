Submit Release
Senate Bill 90 Printer's Number 45

PENNSYLVANIA, January 22 - PRINTER'S NO. 45

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

90

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY MASTRIANO, BROOKS, CULVER, FONTANA, HUTCHINSON,

LAUGHLIN, ROTHMAN, STEFANO AND J. WARD, JANUARY 22, 2025

REFERRED TO VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS,

JANUARY 22, 2025

AN ACT

Amending Title 35 (Health and Safety) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in Commonwealth services, further

providing for curriculum, training and education

certification management system.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 7383.1(g)(1) of Title 35 of the

Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes is amended and the section is

amended by adding a subsection to read:

§ 7383.1. Curriculum, training and education certification

management system.

* * *

(b.1) Entry level training and testing .--Fire and emergency

services training at the Firefighter I level established under

this section shall provide the following testing options to

trainees:

(1) a cumulative test to be completed at the end of the

fire and emergency services training program; or

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

