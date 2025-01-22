Senate Bill 90 Printer's Number 45
PENNSYLVANIA, January 22 - PRINTER'S NO. 45
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
90
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY MASTRIANO, BROOKS, CULVER, FONTANA, HUTCHINSON,
LAUGHLIN, ROTHMAN, STEFANO AND J. WARD, JANUARY 22, 2025
REFERRED TO VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS,
JANUARY 22, 2025
AN ACT
Amending Title 35 (Health and Safety) of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes, in Commonwealth services, further
providing for curriculum, training and education
certification management system.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 7383.1(g)(1) of Title 35 of the
Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes is amended and the section is
amended by adding a subsection to read:
§ 7383.1. Curriculum, training and education certification
management system.
* * *
(b.1) Entry level training and testing .--Fire and emergency
services training at the Firefighter I level established under
this section shall provide the following testing options to
trainees:
(1) a cumulative test to be completed at the end of the
fire and emergency services training program; or
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
