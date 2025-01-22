Senate Bill 95 Printer's Number 50
PENNSYLVANIA, January 22 - be used for the reversal of a single opioid-related overdose
event.
Section 2. Section 8(2) of the act is amended and the
section is amended by adding a clause to read:
Section 8. Unlawful Acts.--It shall be unlawful for:
* * *
(2) [Any] Except as provided in clause (2.2), any person not
duly licensed as a pharmacist, pursuant to section 3 hereof, to
engage in the practice of pharmacy, including the preparing,
compounding, dispensing, selling or distributing at retail to
any person any drug, except by a pharmacy intern or such other
authorized personnel under the direct and immediate personal
supervision of a pharmacist: Provided, however, That nothing
herein shall be construed to prevent a duly licensed medical
practitioner from dispensing, compounding or otherwise giving
any drug to his own patients after diagnosis or treatment of
said patient, if such compounding, preparing and dispensing is
done by said licensee himself, nor shall anything herein prevent
any person from selling or distributing at retail household
remedies or proprietary medicines when the same are offered for
sale or sold in the original packages which have been put up
ready for sale to consumers, provided household remedies or
proprietary medicines shall not include any controlled
substances or non-proprietary drug under the act of April 14,
1972 (P.L.233, No.64), known as "The Controlled Substance, Drug,
Device and Cosmetic Act."
* * *
(2.2) An EMS provider to dispense a dose package unless all
of the following apply:
(i) A standing order issued by the Secretary of Health
20250SB0095PN0050 - 2 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.