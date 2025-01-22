Senate Bill 95 Printer's Number 50

PENNSYLVANIA, January 22 - be used for the reversal of a single opioid-related overdose

event.

Section 2. Section 8(2) of the act is amended and the

section is amended by adding a clause to read:

Section 8. Unlawful Acts.--It shall be unlawful for:

* * *

(2) [Any] Except as provided in clause (2.2), any person not

duly licensed as a pharmacist, pursuant to section 3 hereof, to

engage in the practice of pharmacy, including the preparing,

compounding, dispensing, selling or distributing at retail to

any person any drug, except by a pharmacy intern or such other

authorized personnel under the direct and immediate personal

supervision of a pharmacist: Provided, however, That nothing

herein shall be construed to prevent a duly licensed medical

practitioner from dispensing, compounding or otherwise giving

any drug to his own patients after diagnosis or treatment of

said patient, if such compounding, preparing and dispensing is

done by said licensee himself, nor shall anything herein prevent

any person from selling or distributing at retail household

remedies or proprietary medicines when the same are offered for

sale or sold in the original packages which have been put up

ready for sale to consumers, provided household remedies or

proprietary medicines shall not include any controlled

substances or non-proprietary drug under the act of April 14,

1972 (P.L.233, No.64), known as "The Controlled Substance, Drug,

Device and Cosmetic Act."

* * *

(2.2) An EMS provider to dispense a dose package unless all

of the following apply:

(i) A standing order issued by the Secretary of Health

20250SB0095PN0050 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30