Senate Bill 111 Printer's Number 63
PENNSYLVANIA, January 22 - PRINTER'S NO. 63
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
111
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY ARGALL, ROTHMAN, BROWN AND COSTA, JANUARY 22, 2025
REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, JANUARY 22, 2025
AN ACT
Amending Title 61 (Prisons and Parole) of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes, in general administration relating to
correctional institutions, providing for residency of
corrections officers.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Title 61 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:
§ 1107. Residency of corrections officers.
Notwithstanding 71 Pa.C.S. § 2301(b) (relating to
examinations requisite for appointment and promotion), the
department may hire an applicant or promote an individual as a
corrections officer at a State correctional institution who
resides outside this Commonwealth.
Section 2. This act shall take effect in 60 days.
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.