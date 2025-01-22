Submit Release
Senate Bill 111 Printer's Number 63

PENNSYLVANIA, January 22 - PRINTER'S NO. 63

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

111

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY ARGALL, ROTHMAN, BROWN AND COSTA, JANUARY 22, 2025

REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, JANUARY 22, 2025

AN ACT

Amending Title 61 (Prisons and Parole) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in general administration relating to

correctional institutions, providing for residency of

corrections officers.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Title 61 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:

§ 1107. Residency of corrections officers.

Notwithstanding 71 Pa.C.S. § 2301(b) (relating to

examinations requisite for appointment and promotion), the

department may hire an applicant or promote an individual as a

corrections officer at a State correctional institution who

resides outside this Commonwealth.

Section 2. This act shall take effect in 60 days.

