Senate Bill 138 Printer's Number 84
PENNSYLVANIA, January 22 - (a) Log.--The chief of a volunteer fire company [or], the
supervisor or chief of a nonprofit emergency medical services
agency or the head of the volunteer HAZMAT Team or their
designees shall establish and maintain a service log that
documents the activities of each volunteer that qualify for
credit toward active service under the volunteer service credit
program and the calculation of the total credits earned for each
volunteer in the volunteer fire company [or], nonprofit
emergency medical services agency or volunteer HAZMAT Team.
(b) Review.--Service logs established and maintained by
volunteer fire companies [or], nonprofit emergency medical
services agencies or volunteer HAZMAT Teams shall be subject to
periodic review by the commissioner, the Auditor General, the
governing body where the volunteer fire company [or], nonprofit
emergency medical services agency or volunteer HAZMAT Team is
located and the governing body where the volunteer fire company
[or], nonprofit emergency medical services agency or volunteer
HAZMAT Team provides services.
§ 79A23. Certification.
(a) Self-certification.--The active volunteer shall sign and
submit an application for certification to the chief of the
volunteer fire company [or], the supervisor or chief of the
nonprofit emergency medical services agency or head of the
volunteer HAZMAT Team where the volunteer serves.
* * *
(c) Local sign-off.--The chief and another officer of the
volunteer fire company [and], the supervisor or chief and
another officer of the nonprofit emergency medical services
agency and the head of the volunteer HAZMAT Team shall sign the
application attesting to the individual's status as an active
20250SB0138PN0084 - 4 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.