Senate Bill 138 Printer's Number 84

PENNSYLVANIA, January 22 - (a) Log.--The chief of a volunteer fire company [or], the

supervisor or chief of a nonprofit emergency medical services

agency or the head of the volunteer HAZMAT Team or their

designees shall establish and maintain a service log that

documents the activities of each volunteer that qualify for

credit toward active service under the volunteer service credit

program and the calculation of the total credits earned for each

volunteer in the volunteer fire company [or], nonprofit

emergency medical services agency or volunteer HAZMAT Team.

(b) Review.--Service logs established and maintained by

volunteer fire companies [or], nonprofit emergency medical

services agencies or volunteer HAZMAT Teams shall be subject to

periodic review by the commissioner, the Auditor General, the

governing body where the volunteer fire company [or], nonprofit

emergency medical services agency or volunteer HAZMAT Team is

located and the governing body where the volunteer fire company

[or], nonprofit emergency medical services agency or volunteer

HAZMAT Team provides services.

§ 79A23. Certification.

(a) Self-certification.--The active volunteer shall sign and

submit an application for certification to the chief of the

volunteer fire company [or], the supervisor or chief of the

nonprofit emergency medical services agency or head of the

volunteer HAZMAT Team where the volunteer serves.

* * *

(c) Local sign-off.--The chief and another officer of the

volunteer fire company [and], the supervisor or chief and

another officer of the nonprofit emergency medical services

agency and the head of the volunteer HAZMAT Team shall sign the

application attesting to the individual's status as an active

