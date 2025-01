Senate Bill 50 Printer's Number 97

PENNSYLVANIA, January 22 - PRINTER'S NO. 97

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

50

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY HUGHES, COLLETT, BOSCOLA, CAPPELLETTI, COMITTA,

COSTA, FLYNN, FONTANA, HAYWOOD, KANE, KEARNEY, KIM, MILLER,

MUTH, PISCIOTTANO, SANTARSIERO, SAVAL, SCHWANK, STREET,

TARTAGLIONE, A. WILLIAMS AND L. WILLIAMS, JANUARY 22, 2025

REFERRED TO BANKING AND INSURANCE, JANUARY 22, 2025

AN ACT

Providing for health care insurance coverage protections, for

duties of the Insurance Department and the Insurance

Commissioner, for regulations, for enforcement and for

penalties.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Short title.

This act shall be known and may be cited as the Health

Insurance Access Protection Act.

Section 2. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this act shall

have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

context clearly indicates otherwise:

"Affordable Care Act." Collectively, the Patient Protection

and Affordable Care Act (Public Law 111-148, 124 Stat. 119) and

the Health Care and Education Reconciliation Act of 2010 (Public

Law 111-152, 124 Stat. 1029).

"Commissioner." The Insurance Commissioner of the

