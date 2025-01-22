Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,576 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,442 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 50 Printer's Number 97

PENNSYLVANIA, January 22 - PRINTER'S NO. 97

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

50

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY HUGHES, COLLETT, BOSCOLA, CAPPELLETTI, COMITTA,

COSTA, FLYNN, FONTANA, HAYWOOD, KANE, KEARNEY, KIM, MILLER,

MUTH, PISCIOTTANO, SANTARSIERO, SAVAL, SCHWANK, STREET,

TARTAGLIONE, A. WILLIAMS AND L. WILLIAMS, JANUARY 22, 2025

REFERRED TO BANKING AND INSURANCE, JANUARY 22, 2025

AN ACT

Providing for health care insurance coverage protections, for

duties of the Insurance Department and the Insurance

Commissioner, for regulations, for enforcement and for

penalties.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Short title.

This act shall be known and may be cited as the Health

Insurance Access Protection Act.

Section 2. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this act shall

have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

context clearly indicates otherwise:

"Affordable Care Act." Collectively, the Patient Protection

and Affordable Care Act (Public Law 111-148, 124 Stat. 119) and

the Health Care and Education Reconciliation Act of 2010 (Public

Law 111-152, 124 Stat. 1029).

"Commissioner." The Insurance Commissioner of the

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Bill 50 Printer's Number 97

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more