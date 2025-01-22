Senate Bill 51 Printer's Number 98

PENNSYLVANIA, January 22 - (1) An individual health insurance policy or group

health insurance policy shall cover health benefits at least

as comprehensive as the health benefits required to be

covered in an individual health insurance policy or a small

group policy first offered or issued in this Commonwealth in

2018.

(2) A large group health insurance policy also shall

cover health benefits required to be covered in a large group

policy first offered or issued in this Commonwealth in 2018.

(c) Modifications.--The department may add a health benefit

or exempt a health benefit required to be covered under this

section through a regulation promulgated under section 4. In

determining whether to add a health benefit or exempt a health

benefit required to be covered under this section, the

department shall consider all of the following:

(1) The balance of the health benefits in the categories

specified under subsection (a) and whether the health

benefits are not unduly weighted toward any category.

(2) The health care needs of the diverse segments of the

population, including women, children, individuals with

disabilities and other diverse groups.

(3) The potential for discrimination against individuals

because of their age or expected length of life, present or

predicted disability, degree of medical dependency, quality

of life or other health conditions.

(4) The accessibility of the health benefits, including

the cost of the health benefits.

(5) Changes in medical evidence or scientific

advancement.

(d) Management techniques.--Nothing in this section shall be

