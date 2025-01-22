Senate Bill 51 Printer's Number 98
PENNSYLVANIA, January 22 - (1) An individual health insurance policy or group
health insurance policy shall cover health benefits at least
as comprehensive as the health benefits required to be
covered in an individual health insurance policy or a small
group policy first offered or issued in this Commonwealth in
2018.
(2) A large group health insurance policy also shall
cover health benefits required to be covered in a large group
policy first offered or issued in this Commonwealth in 2018.
(c) Modifications.--The department may add a health benefit
or exempt a health benefit required to be covered under this
section through a regulation promulgated under section 4. In
determining whether to add a health benefit or exempt a health
benefit required to be covered under this section, the
department shall consider all of the following:
(1) The balance of the health benefits in the categories
specified under subsection (a) and whether the health
benefits are not unduly weighted toward any category.
(2) The health care needs of the diverse segments of the
population, including women, children, individuals with
disabilities and other diverse groups.
(3) The potential for discrimination against individuals
because of their age or expected length of life, present or
predicted disability, degree of medical dependency, quality
of life or other health conditions.
(4) The accessibility of the health benefits, including
the cost of the health benefits.
(5) Changes in medical evidence or scientific
advancement.
(d) Management techniques.--Nothing in this section shall be
