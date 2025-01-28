Makhzan Limited Releases Findings on 10 Natural Ingredients for Emerging Skincare Trends in 2025

Luxury skincare ingredients UAE

ABU DHABI , ABU DHABI , UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Makhzan Limited, a leader in natural health and beauty, introduces the top natural skincare ingredients set to trend in 2025. These ingredients merge nature’s wisdom with innovative research for effective results. As demand for clean beauty skincare grows, Makhzan reinforces its focus on sustainability and efficacy.“The beauty industry is shifting toward natural ingredients that nourish and promote sustainability,” stated Yara Amunga, General Manager. "Makhzan proudly integrates these botanicals into its products, establishing a nature focused beauty standard."The Natural Ingredients Revolutionizing Skincare in 2025 Baobab Oil – Sourced from the 'Tree of Life,' baobab oil is rich in Vitamins C, A, D, E, K, Omega fatty acids, and amino acids. This hydration elixir enhances skin elasticity, preserves collagen, and gives anti-aging benefits. Its lightweight texture absorbs quickly and leaves a non-greasy finish, ideal for UAE's humid climate. With high Vitamin C content, it provides antioxidant benefits for all skin types, including sensitive skin.Rosehip Oil – Known as Nature’s Retinol, rosehip oil provides range of benefits due to its high Vitamin A content and strong antioxidants. It effectively diminishes fine lines, scars, and hyperpigmentation. Natural skincare products that contain organic rosehip oil promote an even skin tone and radiant complexion.Frankincense – This ancient anti aging solution, cherished for centuries in the Middle East, is making a comeback. With its anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and antibacterial properties, frankincense helps to reduce wrinkles, improve skin texture, and soothe inflammation. Its calming scent also benefits skin health by alleviating stress and promoting relaxation.Myrtle Extract – Myrtle extract promotes a radiant complexion with its anthocyanins and flavonoids. Its rich antioxidants support cellular longevity and protect against free radical damage. This gentle ingredient strengthens the skin barrier and protects against environmental stressors. And, when paired with ingredients like vitamin C or hyaluronic acid, its moisturizing and anti aging benefits are amplified.Aloe Vera – Aloe Vera is a renowned hydration champion in skincare industry, known for soothing and moisturizing properties that alleviate dry, irritated skin. Its compounds deeply penetrate for wound healing and lasting hydration, making it ideal for various skincare issues, including sunburn relief.Shea Butter – Shea butter is known for strengthening the skin's barrier. Rich in fatty acids like linoleic, oleic, palmitic, and stearic acids, it boosts the skin's defenses against environmental damage and helps repair the barrier to retain moisture. Its hydrating and anti-inflammatory properties make shea butter great for the UAE's dry climate.Prickly Pear Seed Oil – Prickly pear seed oil, derived from the cactus, is the desert's hydration secret. It's rich in minerals like zinc, magnesium, and potassium, making it excellent for reducing redness and enhancing hydration. With high vitamin C content, it boosts collagen for a radiant glow , while its vitamin E offers moisturizing and antioxidant benefits, promoting elasticity and helping to prevent premature aging.Sea Buckthorn – Sea buckthorn is a powerful glow enhancer that uses vitamins C and E to brighten dull skin and even out complexion. Its antioxidants protect against environmental stressors while its anti-aging and regenerative properties boost elastin production, protect the skin's barrier, and reduce moisture loss, enhancing hydration.Primrose Oil – This secret is perfect for the urban UAE lifestyle, packed with essential fatty acids, antioxidants, and vitamin E, known for its preservative and antioxidant qualities. These elements help protect the skin from UV radiation and pollution, minimizing age-related skin issues.Marula Oil – Marula oil epitomizes luxury in a lightweight drop. Rich in essential fatty acids and antioxidants, it provides anti-aging benefits. Its hydration is exceptional. Additionally, marula oil serves as an excellent makeup primer, providing a smooth canvas when applied before cosmetics.Makhzan’s Innovation in Natural SkincareMakhzan Limited merges tradition and innovation, focusing on environmentally friendly practices and premium ingredients to redefine beauty in the UAE. Makhzan Limited utilizes versatile natural ingredients rich in fatty acids, vitamins, and antioxidants to create effective moisturizing, anti aging, and restorative products suitable for all skin types. Yara emphasizes that Makhzan's carefully curated ingredients ensure efficacy and sustainability, enhancing skin health, hydration, and radiance.About Makhzan LimitedMakhzan Limited leads in health and beauty within the UAE, offering natural and sustainable skincare solutions, meant to empower consumers to embrace mindful beauty.

