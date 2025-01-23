Janet Devlin Rides into 2025 with Heartfelt Video for ‘Best Life'

A Powerful Anthem of Gratitude and Self-Acceptance

LONDON, BRITISH FORCES, UNITED KINGDOM, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Northern Irish singer-songwriter Janet Devlin is kicking off 2025 with the video release of her single ‘Best Life’, a beautiful montage of meaningful memories for one of the most powerful tracks from her critically acclaimed album ‘Emotional Rodeo’, released via OkGood Records. ‘Best Life’ has already made waves, landing a coveted spot on the BBC Radio 2 B List. Now, with the release of its warm and personal video, Devlin captures the essence of self-acceptance, gratitude, and the sheer joy of being alive.

Opening up on the meaning behind the song, Devlin shares, “I’m usually not one for sentimentalities, especially in my writing. But on that day, sitting with Ian Barter, I felt overwhelmed with gratitude—for not giving up, for choosing to stay. To think of the many sunrises I cursed because I didn’t want to be a part of this world anymore. And yet, here I am, truly grateful for the gift of living. This feeling, I wish I could bottle up and gift it to those who need it the most. Sadly I can’t, but I could write about it instead.”

Recorded at Nashville’s legendary Blackbird Studio, ‘Best Life’ became a transformative track for Devlin, marking a milestone in both her career and personal growth. She recalls the overwhelming emotion of recording in a space she once never imagined she’d step foot in: “Music was the one thing that kept me getting out of bed each day. And in that moment, surrounded by some of the best musicians in the world, I was proud of myself, and I’ve never been more fulfilled than I am now. I’m so grateful I managed to stick around to have that moment and hopefully many more!”

Powerfully merging Devlin’s Irish charm with pure rock elements, ‘Emotional Rodeo’ drew influence from the fiery energy of the Red Hot Chilli Peppers and Americana legend Chris Stapleton. It captured the essence of loving fearlessly, despite the challenges that come with Borderline Personality Disorder and bipolar disorder.

‘Emotional Rodeo’ is a major success, cementing Devlin’s place in the country-rock scene. The album reached #1 on iTunes Country Charts, #4 on the UK Official Country Artists Albums Chart, #5 on the UK Official Indie Breakers Chart, and #21 on the UK Official Independent Albums Chart. With singles reaching #31 in the Big Top 40, #15 in the UK iTunes Charts, #4 in the iTunes Country Charts, national radio play on Capital & Heart, New To 2 with Scott Mills, and BBC Radio 2 B-list (played 30+ times). The album also saw press coverage in the likes of Daily Express, Daily Mirror, Daily Mail, The Sun, OK!, Record Collector, The Irish Post, The Irish News, Wonderland, and Record of the Day.

Born and raised in Gortin, County Tyrone, Devlin’s musical journey took off after she secured fifth place on The X Factor in 2011. Earning widespread acclaim, her debut album, ‘Running With Scissors’, reached #1 on the Indie Breakers Chart and entered the Top 50 of the Official UK Charts. Enchanting fans worldwide, her cover of The Cure’s ‘Friday I’m In Love’ has garnered nearly 20 million plays on Spotify alone.

Devlin’s second album, ‘Confessional’, was a brave, ambitious project released alongside her autobiography, ‘My Confessional’. Together, they offer an intimate insight into a decade of the singer-songwriter’s life, uncovering the years leading up to her appearance on The X Factor to the present day. Reflecting on the mental health issues she has faced, it provided hope and support for those experiencing similar issues. The release culminated in a headline UK tour in 2022, and the album hit the Billboard Top 100 in America. In 2023, amidst the whirlwind of touring alongside Russell Crowe and his band across Australia and Europe, Devlin travelled to the prestigious Blackbird Studio in Nashville to begin ‘Emotional Rodeo’.

Alongside her musical career, Devlin is a passionate ambassador for the equine therapy charity SLTH (Strength and Learning Through Horses). Devlin’s compelling journey was captured in the 2022 BBC documentary ‘Janet Devlin: Young, Female, and Addicted’.

" frameborder="0" style="width:100%;">

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.