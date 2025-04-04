SHAB Partners with Choose Love to Champion Refugees Worldwide

SHAB

Persian-American pop star and refugee-turned-icon reflects on her own journey as she releases bold album, 'ONE SUITCASE'

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- International pop artist SHAB, the Persian-American sensation who transformed her refugee journey into a global music career, has been named an official ambassador for the UK-based charity Choose Love, an organization devoted to supporting displaced people across the world.

The announcement comes alongside the release of her emotionally rich and sonically daring second album, ONE SUITCASE—a project SHAB describes as “the greatest run of my vocational life.” Inspired by her escape from an authoritarian regime and her resettlement in the United States, the album’s 21 tracks echo themes of survival, freedom, and self-reinvention.

“To the extent that my story as a refugee can serve as a learning experience for others unfamiliar with the plight of people caught between worlds, I encourage that learning,” SHAB shared in a deeply personal interview with Noctis Magazine. “Being a refugee myself, it is a subject matter near and dear to my heart.”

ONE SUITCASE captures snapshots of SHAB’s journey—from her early fears aboard a plane bound for America, to the fierce confidence and womanhood she embraces today. As she told Noctis, “For me, America was the place of dreams—and those dreams have become my reality.”

Each track, developed between late 2022 and the end of 2024, reflects a different chapter in SHAB’s life: from the struggle to find her voice in a new land to the joyful chaos of motherhood and music. It’s an album that doesn’t just tell her story—it invites listeners into it.

The opening track, “Alchemy,” sets the tone with the declaration: “hungry for freedom and womanhood.” And her latest single “Dirty,” accompanied by a bold new video premiered by Noctis, celebrates the kind of unapologetic confidence that comes from surviving the fire.

SHAB’s ambassadorship with Choose Love isn’t just symbolic—it’s deeply personal. “While it would be vainglorious to think I alone can drive change on refugee issues, I do hope to shine a light on the subject,” she said. “It would simply be repaying those who assisted my family when we came to the West.”

Having connected with Choose Love’s founder and explored its frontline operations in France, Greece, Ukraine, and beyond, SHAB is especially passionate about supporting the charity’s growing initiatives in the United States.

“Cross-border migration is a hot and politically charged topic in America these days,” she notes, “but regardless of a refugee’s immigration status—legal or illegal—the need is still there.”

While her advocacy work takes center stage, SHAB shows no signs of slowing down creatively. She’s already working on her third album, preparing to launch a bold new jumpsuit fashion line called DropTrou, and is planning to return to the stage with a tour in 2025 after an 18-month break.

At the heart of it all is ONE SUITCASE—a love letter to freedom and a roadmap to reinvention. “The album represents where I’ve come from and who I am today,” SHAB says. “I hope people find inspiration in my story and realize—it’s never too late.”

