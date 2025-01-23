Women, Youth and Persons with Disability warns about fake message targeting unemploymed youth to apply for SANSI Programme

The Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disability (DWYPD) condemns criminals targeting unemployed youth to apply for the SANSI Programme.

The Department has noted the circulating message that is targeting South African Youth to apply for the South African National Service Institute (SANSI) programme using this link https://forms.gle/pMP5fd2ND7PHyNSh9.as. This message is fake, and the public is urged not to ignore.

Government is yet to provide an update on the SANSI programme, which also includes a call for applications, an update on SANSI will be communicated through the correct government platforms for public access.

Media enquiries:

DWYPD Head of Communications

Mr. Cassius Selala

E-mail: Cassius.Selala@dwypd.gov.za

Cell: 060 534 0672

#GovZAUpdates