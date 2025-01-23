MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko leads workshop on neglected tropical diseases, 23 Jan

Gauteng MEC for Health and Wellness, Ms. Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, will on Thursday, 23 January 2025, lead a workshop on Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) at Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg.

The workshop, themed “Unite. Act. Eliminate NTDs,” will bring together health workers, experts, and stakeholders to strengthen efforts to combat NTDs, which disproportionately affect marginalised and vulnerable populations in Gauteng.

It will focus on raising awareness about the diseases, sharing insights on the province’s progress, and aligning strategies with the World Health Organization’s roadmap and the Sustainable Development Goals.

Key activities of the day will include presentations on the state of NTDs in Gauteng, including Schistosomiasis, Rabies, and Leprosy, along with expert discussions on challenges, innovative solutions, and integrating NTD programs into primary healthcare. Stakeholder engagement will also emphasize partnerships and public health education.

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the event as follows:

Date: Thursday, 23 January 2025

Time: 09:00 am

Venue: Birchwood Hotel, Boksburg

