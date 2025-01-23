Minister Angie Motshekga visits South African troops in DRC, 22 to 25 Jan

Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Ms. Angie Motshekga, will embark on a visit to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) from the 22nd to 25th of January 2025. This trip forms part of the Minister's ongoing mission to prioritize the well-being and interests of South African soldiers in line with her "soldier first" principle.

During the visit, Minister Motshekga aims to strengthen bilateral relations between South Africa and the DRC, in line with the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Defence Cooperation, while also assessing the operational conditions and welfare of South African National Defence Force (SANDF) personnel deployed in the region.

The Minister's engagement will contribute to the ongoing efforts to promote peace, stability and security in the DRC.

The visit underscores South Africa's commitment to regional and continental peacekeeping initiatives as well as its dedication to supporting the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO).

