MEC Isaac Sileku releases Western Cape Festive Season Road Safety Statistics, 27 Jan

On Monday, 27 January, Western Cape Mobility Minister Isaac Sileku will present the 2024/2025 Festive Season Road Safety Statistics, providing an in-depth overview of road conditions and safety measures implemented during the period 1 December 2024 to 11 January 2025. This release will highlight key statistics, including the number of fatalities, fatal crashes, drunk driving incidents, key areas of concern and other significant data points. Comparative insights with the 2023/2024 festive season statistics will also be shared.

Minister Sileku will also discuss the Province's approach during this high-traffic season and the strategies used to manage and ensure safety and traffic flow during this period.

Date: Monday, 27 January 2025

Time: 10h00

Venue: Berg River Boulevard, Paarl (between Graveyard and Brug Streets)

There will be opportunities for media interviews. Media wishing to attend, please RSVP via the contact details below.

Media enquiries:

Muneera Allie

Western Cape Mobility Department - Head of Communication

E-mail: Muneera.Allie@westerncape.gov.za

Cell: 083 755 3213

